Since we aren’t going to be eating at restaurants anytime soon (unless we order take-out), we will all certainly be eating home-cooked meals much more often.
We also have a lot of extra time at home now, which means we have the opportunity to try out some new recipes.
Whether you’re looking for dessert or breakfast, I’ve got you covered. Here are a few inexpensive and simple recipes to make while at home.
Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe for no-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies is delicious and incredibly easy to make.
My mom actually made these just the other night with ingredients we already had at home; we didn’t even have to make a dreaded trip to the grocery store.
All you will need is butter, white and brown sugar, milk, cocoa, kosher salt, peanut butter, vanilla and quick-cooking oats.
No baking is necessary with these cookies, either, which is always a plus. In total, it only takes about 10 minutes and then you let them cool until they have set and are ready to go.
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
Another tried and true recipe in my household, this poppy seed chicken casserole is yummy and will probably leave you with some leftovers to enjoy later, and it only takes about 45 minutes to make with minimal ingredients.
You’ll need chicken breasts, sour cream, condensed cream of chicken soup, Ritz crackers and butter. Although the name of this dish is “poppy seed chicken,” poppy seeds actually aren’t necessary. You can even add rice if you’d like as well.
This dish is creamy and comforting – and comfort is something we definitely all need in these crazy times we’re living in.
Avocado Toast
Everyone has their own take on avocado toast. I don’t mean to brag, but I think my version is pretty tasty.
Avocado toast is a staple and anyone can make it. It’s perfect for breakfast, brunch or even a snack. It’s also a pretty healthy dish for those of us looking for something on the healthier side, since we have been snacking so much lately.
For my avocado toast, I cut the avocado in half first. Then, I slice the inside of each half of the avocado and scoop them into a bowl, separately. After this, I chop it up to where it’s chunky but not entirely smooth.
As for ingredients, I add kosher salt, pepper, a bit of extra virgin olive oil and garlic powder. After mixing this together, I toast some bread (I recommend Lewis Bake Shop 12 Grain) and spread each half of the avocado on each half of bread. Add some red pepper flakes to taste, and voila!
If you want to add some extra protein, I’ve known several people to add a fried egg on top as well.