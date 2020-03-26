The increasing severity of the coronavirus outbreak has forced local businesses to adapt to almost unprecedented conditions. In order to slow the spread of the disease, Knox County Health Department Director Martha Buchanan announced a “safer at home” order in a press conference on Monday.
While the order closes all nonessential businesses, grocery stores will remain open to the public and restaurants are open for takeout or drive-through only. Additionally, many local restaurants are delivering through services like BiteSquad, UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub. Below are some local places and how to find them.
The Shrimp Dock
BiteSquad
With three locations in Farragut, Bearden and Alcoa, this seafood market is delivering from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Shrimp Dock stays open until 6 on Fridays for their “$9.99 Fish Fry.”
The Shrimp Dock features a variety of po’ boys, seafood plates and sides inspired by the rich culinary tradition of Louisiana.
Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer
BiteSquad
Myrtle’s has two locations in Market Square and Bearden and serves classic southern comfort food from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Menu items include a selection of combos with fried tenders, chicken sandwiches and a chicken pot pie, among other things.
Tandur Indian Kitchen
UberEats and GrubHub
Tandur is open Monday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and has one location in Knoxville. Its selection of entrees, wraps, kebabs and bowls give patrons a culinary experience of India that can be hard to come by in Knoxville.
Yassin’s Falafel House
BiteSquad and Caviar
With two locations in Knoxville, Yassin’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The menu features classic Middle Eastern dishes like the chicken shawarma plate, falafel sandwich and gyros. Yassin’s was named the “Nicest Place in America” by Reader’s Digest in 2018.
Surin of Thailand
GrubHub, DoorDash and BiteSquad
Surin has one location in Knoxville near the intersection of Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive. Its large menu includes a variety of soups, curries, noodles and sushi that give patrons a selection of Thai cuisine. Surin is open for lunch 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For dinner, they are open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday.