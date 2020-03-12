The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Knox County on Thursday afternoon according to the Tennessee Health Department.
This brings the total number of cases in Tennessee to 18, with eight in Williamson county, six in Davidson county, two in Shelby county and one in each Knox and Sullivan counties.
The Tennessee State Public Health Laboratory has completed a total of 88 COVID-19 tests, with 79 negative tests and nine positive tests. Nine more positive tests were confirmed by other commercial and private laboratories.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency for the state in order to decrease the spread as well as a plan to strengthen the state’s medical resources.
In addition, universities across the state including Vanderbilt University, the UT System, Eastern Tennessee State University and Middle Tennessee State University have all moved classes online.
Several athletic events, including the SEC Tournament have been cancelled or postponed at this time as well.