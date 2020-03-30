So many series are about to come to an end: “The Promised Neverland,” “Demon Slayer,” “Zipman” and a couple others, too. That begs the question, what will “Jump” replace them with?
This week is a lighter one due to Eiichiro Oda’s scheduled weekly health break, but the others did their best to make up for it by providing emotional punches left and right.
On top of that, this is a really strong week in terms of my personal ratings.
“One Piece” Chapter—On Break
No chapter this week. Stay tuned for next Sunday’s issue.
“My Hero Academia” Chapter 266
This week’s chapter has a lot to unpack.
The biggest takeaway is the emotional impact this chapter leaves on the reader. I didn’t expect this to happen so soon, but it has so here we go.
Horikoshi has been doing a lot of character work in the last few story arcs, and he cashed in on it a little bit in this chapter. His execution of this was well done, and also allowed for some very interesting illustrations with how Twice’s clone quirk works.
The other notable parts of the chapter involved some clues as to the identity of Dabi, of the League of Villains, a cool combat scene between Hawks and Dabi, following up from the beginning of it last week and impressive illustrations of the destruction from the battles going on.
The clues about Dabi were folded in rather neatly and didn’t obstruct from the pacing and main theme about the relationships and feelings between the members of the League. Furthermore, the destruction around them in the art may very well have a double meaning, one being literal, and the second being a figurative one about the breaking-down of their bond as friends.
5/5 Torches
“Demon Slayer” Chapter 200
The end truly is nigh upon us, it seems. Despite the bits of history that have been left a mystery, and the seemingly conflicting memories we’ve seen throughout the series, the main run of “Demon Slayer” should be coming shortly. That’s really the vibe this chapter went for.
The biggest theme that can be drawn out of it is how bonds between people transcend beyond life and death. That’s a pretty heavy theme to discuss, but it's one that is emphasized in “Demon Slayer.” We’ve seen people die in “Demon Slayer” before, most of the time being demons’ souls being released to go to the afterlife, and meeting the souls of people important to them on the other side.
This chapter focused on that concept a little more, and it was yet another very emotionally filled chapter from “Jump.” So many of the backstories we’ve been told about, and the feelings between people came to the forefront with this chapter, and it really does feel like a bittersweet end.
That being said, we were left on a cliff hanger, and I have a feeling there will be some kind of twist next chapter, but otherwise, what’s to come might be even more depressing.
4.5/5 Torches
“The Promised Neverland” Chapter 173
We got a flashback chapter this week, and I actually liked this one a decent amount. Essentially, we got to know a little bit more about the motivations and background of Peter Ratri.
Beforehand, he was a little weak as a villain, coming off as mostly deranged — evil for the sake of being evil. However, there were a few hints that there was something deeper, and this chapter was it. That being said, while he was humanized just a bit more, and the chapter did a fantastic job with realizing his character in totality (read it and you’ll find out why), I can’t say this feels like an end to what’s going on story-wise.
I may be reading too much into it, but Peter’s ominous words this chapter about the human world and the children living there makes it seem as if this isn’t the final arc, though it definitely has been stated to be.
Overall, this week had a strong chapter and opened up new story possibilities, giving it a little breathing room to continue to tie itself up.
4.5/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 64
“Chainsaw Man" has really been opened up into a new paradigm.
Since the cast has been transported to hell, things have taken a very dramatic, gruesome and fascinating turn. This chapter opened up the story to so much more than what it was before, all thanks to the overwhelming, ambiguous abilities of a certain newly introduced entity.
I won’t spoil exactly what the entity is, but transporting everyone to hell is the coolest thing this series has done yet, and the entity they’ve met there is, also, the main contributing factor to that.
Furthermore, Fujimoto continued to play around with the concept panels a bit, and really allowed his characters to feel like they’re not totally bound to little boxes. If you’re strong enough, maybe you can escape the bounds of the panel, too.
New mysteries opened up as the story concurrently progressed as well, making this an extremely solid chapter, and one of the absolute best that’s come out of this series yet.
5/5 Torches
“Zipman” Chapter 16
Due to the shortness of the run of this series, it is having to desperately try and wrap up the story in a neat way; we can at least give it props for trying.
While the events in this chapter were no where close to making sense, they did serve to resolve a plot line and push the story to its finale. And I do have to say, the finale might be a very cool one, but that’s a review for next week.
This chapters focus really was trying to create some sort of emotional dramatics to make the coming climax have meaning. Had Shibata had a lot longer to work with his story, this might have had the potential to play out well, but as it stands this chapter was more like a “I’m doing my best.”
2.5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 11
This was an amazing beginning to a new arc, complete with exposition, hints at deeper backstories and the exposure of an interesting new enemy.
These new enemies, no longer humans with special powers, are essentially SCPs from the “SCP Foundation” online community. They’re totally unrelated to each other in practice, but the core concept is very similar.
One minor issue I noticed this week is that old characters might be relegated to the highly sought after position of info-dump side character, rather than an acting member of the story. That may not be the case, but this chapter could be the start to of a decent to obscurity for some in this series.
Despite that, this chapter continues a string of consistent quality. The pacing in particular has somehow not only fit so much story into only eleven chapters, but has also doesn’t feel rushed. Everything feels like it progresses naturally, and this chapter was no different with its jump into the new arc, following up from last week’s short aside with the Clothing Uma.
So, while this chapter didn’t do anything mind blowing, it’s so solid in all of its bases that even a normal chapter like this one feels nearly as strong as the best of them.
4/5 Torches
“Guardian of the Witch” Chapter 9
The new character Drake, while being introduced as if he’d be a major character going forward, now appears to be a fleeting side character. In a sense, this chunk of story feels like it’s making use of this new character for the specific goal of making the main characters stronger, and then it will throw away everything else that’s happened.
In the case of Drake, I could see him being killed off, or written out of the story for a good while.
I hope that’s not the case, and he’s allowed to grow, but I don’t think that will happen.
One new thing this chapter introduced was the existence of natural materials that are imbued with magic, that are usable by people, similarly to how the witches are fused with the evils to perform powerful magic of their own.
These natural materials, referred to as seeds, could develop into something very interesting, but I wasn’t much of a fan of how they were introduced into the story. It doesn’t really seem to make sense with the established story.
Furthermore, it seems like all the other guardian-witch pairs have a lot more knowledge than Fafnir does about the world around him, and that doesn’t make sense. Fafnir was considered to be an elite, and for him to not be privy to all this information, while people that are in the same position as he is, appears to be an excuse to give the reader information at the expense of logic.
That being said, this was really just an average chapter that may age well, but may not.
3.5/5 Torches