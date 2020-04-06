Right now, many students are wrestling with the disruption and anxiety that COVID-19 has brought with it. Many are stuck at home with not much to do, so I’m going to suggest to you what I think is best: play a long game. There is no better time to get lost in a video game than now. Whether you want a story to get invested in or a challenge you want to conquer, this will cover the eight games I recommend you try out.
The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt
Kicking off our list is “The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt,” the dark fantasy RPG smash hit from CD Project Red. Based on “The Witcher” book series, the game places the player in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is a Witcher, a mutant that specializes in hunting down nightmarish monsters that prey on humans. However, this being the harsh and cynical world of the Witcher, such appearances are rarely so simple. Geralt is less of a protector of humanity and more of a mercenary pest exterminator. Players will follow Geralt’s journey across the world as he gets caught up in wars, political assassination and a fair bit of the supernatural world.
“The Witcher 3” is massive in its scope concerning the main story and world. The main story is an absolute beast on its own, taking up roughly 50 hours to complete. This also takes in account that the campaign has many diverging points as Geralt’s choices have weighty impact on the narrative. Although this is the finale in a trilogy of games, “The Witcher 3” does a fantastic job of getting players familiar with the different characters and events in the world, making playing of the past two games completely optional.
Although I personally found that the main narrative of the game had a habit of straying from the path, the story is well-written with many lovable and memorable characters who will surprise players with their complexity and motivations. You will care about these characters, and knowing that your choices can have a severe impact on their lives makes the stakes all the greater. If you want an open world rich with character and lore, “The Witcher 3” is for you.
Red Dead Redemption 2
“Red Dead Redemption 2” is Rockstar’s western epic sequel/prequel to their award-winning 2010 game, “Red Dead Redemption”. Players take control of Arthur Morgan, an aging cowboy running with an outlaw gang during the last years of the Wild West. The story is powerful and emotionally resonant as player’s take part in Arthur’s journey to understand his place in a changing world, and it leads him down a path as he ponders the worth of his loyalty to a fading way of life. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking story that is sure to stay in the minds of players for years to come.
And of course, this being a Rockstar game, all the freedoms of an open world game are on full display here. The world is rendered in vivid detail, from the mist-laden swamps of Lemoyne to the wind-swept plains of the Heartlands. The world of “Red Dead Redemption 2” is also chocked full of side quests and activities to take part in, such as robbing trains, going hunting or taking part in some leisurely fishing. Rockstar’s penchant for detail is also present here and extends beyond the graphics.
For example, certain NPCs will remember and react to you based on how you treated them. There was one situation where I encountered a dog in the town of Valentine that I stopped by to pet before visiting the saloon. Upon return visits to the town, the same dog would spot me and immediately start happily barking as it approached for more pets. It’s easy to get lost in the world of “Red Dead Redemption 2”, and for those stuck at home, it is the perfect place to visit.
Bloodborne
For the player’s looking for something a bit more challenging, “Bloodborne” may be more up to your speed. This PS4 exclusive title comes from the creators of “Dark Souls”, and “Bloodborne” retains that same penchant for difficulty. Set in the gothic city of Yharnam, players take on the role of a hunter, humans tasked with ridding the city streets of humans who have turned into beasts by the old blood.
“Bloodborne’s” world is horrific and unforgiving. Enemies of all varieties are quick and deadly, always keeping players on their toes. While the difficulty can be frustrating for most players, “Bloodborne” ultimately pushes its players to be a better hunter. Learning your enemies’ patterns and honing your reflexes feel immensely satisfying. Failure is not absolute in “Bloodborne,” it is expected, and players can come away from each death as a learning experience. Part of the fun in this game is seeing how the player evolves from a rookie Hunter into a force to be reckoned with.
“Bloodborne” also carries on From Software’s signature world design as levels seamlessly weave into each other. The world feels massive and interconnected within itself, and players are bound to come across secrets and bosses they might have not been aware even existed. The creature and boss design in this game is equal parts surreal and terrifying to look upon. “Bloodborne” expertly mixes motifs of both Gothic and Lovecraftian horror to create an atmosphere that feels equal parts familiar and refreshing. An average playthrough can take about 40 hours to complete, but with multiple endings and missable areas and sidequests, players are bound to come back for more.
Persona 5
If you want a long game to really occupy your time, “Persona 5” is it. For completing the main story alone, it takes players on average 100 hours! This game is huge and not afraid to let you know it. “Persona 5” is a turn-based RPG set in modern-day Tokyo as it crashes with the supernatural world known as “the Metaverse.” You play as Joker, a transfer high school student, as he leads a group of his fellow classmates as part of the Phantom Thieves. Your ultimate goal is to enter the subconsciousness of corrupt, powerful individuals through the Metaverse in order to bring them to justice. Think “Inception” but with way more anime involved.
“Persona 5” also has more in store for players besides dungeon-crawling. You’re still a high school student, so you take part in activities that are expected of you such as going to class, taking on a part-time job, and hanging out with your friends. All of these activities act as more than just window dressing as they offer helpful ways to level up certain stats for your character. In fact, one of the most important parts of the game is getting to know and bond with your fellow Phantom Thieves. Dubbed as Confidants, these activities serve as not only a way to learn more about the story of your fellow party members, but it also helps in combat. The stronger your bond is with another character, the more effective they are in a fight.
“Persona 5” also has the luxury of a unique sense of style. Its soundtrack is upbeat with the stylings of jazz. “Persona 5” carries itself with an air of confidence and style you will rarely find in any other RPG. The game was also recently re-released as “Person 5 Royal,” an updated version which adds even MORE playtime to the game.
Octopath Traveler
For the Nintendo Switch, “Octopath Traveler” is a turn-based RPG more in vein with the classics of the genre like older titles of “Final Fantasy.” The player can choose to take part in eight different adventures that follow eight different characters and their individual stories. Combat focuses on utilizing certain weapons to exploit the weaknesses of your enemies. By wearing down the defenses of your enemies, you can force them to lose a turn and deal massive damage to them. This adds a tactical layer to the combat of “Octopath Traveler” and feels satisfying for players who plan their attacks ahead.
The real star of the show though is “Octopath Traveler’s” art style. It pays homage to the titles of old with its 16-bit stylings while also employing a visual flair it calls “2D-HD”. The world of “Octopath Traveler” is a feast for the eyes as it combines the best of aesthetics between 2D pixel art and the visual flair of 3D. Completing all eight stories can take up to 80 hours, and each adventurer comes with their own unique style of play that promises to keep the gameplay exciting.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
For those players looking for more strategy to occupy themselves, then “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” is the fit for you. Set on the continent of Fódlan, you play as a new teacher at the Garreg Mach Monastery where the next generation of each of the three nations learn the ways of war. It sounds a bit like “Hogwarts,” but with a little less magic and more Sun Tzu. As their teacher, you can get to learn more about your students and fellow faculty members while also training them into the units you see fit for battle.
The rock-paper-scissors style of tactical combat returns here from previous “Fire Emblem” titles, so having that level of customization and flexibility for your units can be a god send. While the game can be punishing even on the normal difficulty, “Fir Emblem: Three Houses” gives the player “Divine Pulse” a way to rewind battle so you can undo a mistake if need be.
As the name suggests, there are three Houses in to choose from. Although these nations are rivals with one another, this is a time of peace as they attend the Monastery. Each house offers their own unique story and campaign along with a cast of characters with their own quirks and backstories. This offers some nice replayability to the game, with “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” coming in on average 40 hours per campaign to complete, making it a hefty game to occupy yourself.
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Many players should already be familiar with “Legend of Zelda”, but they might not be ready for the scale and scope that is offered by “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” Set 100 years after Ganon has successfully corrupted Hyrule, you play as an amnesiac Link who has awaken to a very different Hyrule. This version of “Legend of Zelda” feeds even more into the adventurous spirit as it provides a massive open world to explore and delve into.
The world is vast and alive as it reacts to both the player’s actions as well as the forces of nature. Fires provide updrafts of air that Link can use to gain some height, lightning strikes anything metal during a thunderstorm, and players can use shields to drift down mountainsides. “Breath of the Wild” relishes in the creativity of the player and their own unique solutions they can conjure up.
Side quests and activities are plentiful in the open world. Players can uncover shrines where they complete challenges to net themselves valuable health and stamina upgrades. There is also a nice variety of biomes to uncover in the world, from the frosted peaks of mountains where players will need to uncover a source of warmth to survive to the wasteland of the Gerudo Desert. With completing both the story and doing some of the side content, players report in that “Breath of the Wild” takes roughly 90 hours to complete.
Stardew Valley
Of course, there are players perhaps not interested in slaying monsters or saving the world. Perhaps you want your challenges to be smaller, little bit more relaxed and relatable. For those players, I cannot think of a better game than “Stardew Valley.” Your character leaves their desk job in order to pursue a more pastoral life after they inherit a plot of farmland from their grandfather. Welcome to Stardew Valley, a small idyllic town that has faded into obscurity. Your job is to build up your farm and potentially restore the town to its former glory. It’s a rewarding experience to see your farm grow as well as your relationship with the locals.
The characters are fantastic and memorable in Stardew Valley and worth getting to know. As you bond with them by giving gifts and speaking with them, you get to understand more of what motivates these characters and their connection to the town. Can you beat “Stardew Valley?” In a way, yes you can. However, ask any player who has played this game extensively, and they will tell you there really isn’t a way you actually “beat” the game.
From starting up your own family to participating in farming competitions to fishing for rare fish, “Stardew Valley” is a great way to lose track of time for a bit and allow yourself to unwind. Fun in “Stardew Valley” isn’t earned through conquering a powerful monster or saving the world. Fun happens whenever you stop and appreciate the small things that really matter to you.