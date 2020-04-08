The popular new Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is aptly named.
I found it absolutely insane and, perhaps stepping on a few toes, did not exactly enjoy the series.
It was increasingly difficult for me to stay engaged with what was going on. The crazier things got, the less interested I seemed to be. It was hard to follow the various plots occurring, and it was unbelievable at times that this was a documentary and not a work of fiction.
“Tiger King” is a show centered around Joseph Maldonado-Passage, otherwise referred to as Joe Exotic. There are three other individuals that the series seemed to keep its focus on: Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin.
Essentially, the series is about the big cat industry. There are people across the country who are purchasing big cats – lions, tigers, etc. – and other wild animals to either have as pets or in their own personal zoos.
Joe Exotic lived in Oklahoma and was the head of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He currently resides in the Grady County Jail, if that tells you anything about how crazy this documentary series is.
To give a generic snapshot of the Tiger King, he is an eccentric gay man in his mid-50’s who has a bleached mullet and thick country accent. He also has an affinity for big cats and an obsession with the downfall of Carole Baskin.
Joe Exotic is certainly a man most would not forget. He is also a singer (check out his hit “I Saw a Tiger” on YouTube) and a self-declared polygamist.
Floridian Carole Baskin, on the other hand, chills me to the very core in the worst way. She speaks with an almost monotone neutrality and every once in a while, there will be moments of inauthentic laughter, and she never forgets to wear a flower crown.
Anyone with access to social media in the past month has likely seen the question, “Did Carole Baskin kill her husband?”
This is just one of the many absurd plot points in the series. It’s hard to believe that these are real people and these are real things that have happened and are happening.
There are very few redeemable individuals in this series. The people that it centers on are absolutely despicable in their own ways.
Joe is simply a lunatic, Jeff is sleazy, Carole is terrifying and Doc is basically a cult leader.
While the series delves into each of these individuals’ stories, the main conflict is between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The two have had it out for each other for years on end and it has brought legal struggles, murder schemes and tests of will to light.
Although the absurdity of the series was entertaining, the real focus is on the big cats and other wild animals that are being held captive. There was a staggering statistic offered at the end of the series: “5,000-10,000 tigers live in captivity in the U.S. Fewer than 4,000 tigers remain in the wild.”
Admittedly, it was hard for me to finish this series. I lost interest around the halfway mark and things just got too crazy to follow. However, Joe Exotic is definitely iconic, and, after watching, you will probably have your own thoughts on whether or not Carole Baskin actually did kill her husband.