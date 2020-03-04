Whether you’re looking for something thought-provoking, exciting or intense, you’ll definitely find something worth watching from the options of what’s showing this week in theaters.
The Way Back
In what’s sure to be an absolute tearjerker, Ben Affleck stars in this redemption drama that seems to parallel his real life.
Debuting March 6, “The Way Back” depicts a recovering alcoholic widow who is trying to find his “way back” to who he once was. To do this, Affleck’s character Jack Cunningham agrees to coach his old high school’s diverse basketball team.
Jack will have to face himself for who he really is and confront his past – and his demons – in “The Way Back.”
Basketball fans and normal movie-goers alike should consider making a trip to the theater this weekend for what is sure to be an emotionally moving film.
There is no doubt that it will be intense as it tackles some very real topics, so maybe consider bringing tissues.
Onward
Although it premiered last weekend, “Onward” returns this weekend as an exciting animated journey from Pixar that children and adults alike can enjoy.
Tackling a pretty heavy premise, the film follows teenage elf brothers Barley and Ian Lightfoot (played by Tom Holland of “Spider-man” notoriety and Chris Pratt of “Parks and Recreation” and “Jurassic World”) on a quest for some magic to give them a chance to spend a bit more time with their deceased father who passed before Ian was born.
Many emotions will likely follow this movie, from childlike joy to sadness, so it is definitely a must-see.
The Banker (limited release)
Making its way to theaters March 6, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie portray two of the first black bankers in the U.S. in the 50s and 60s who make some serious waves.
As two black entrepreneurs, they decide to turn the tables and hire a white man, played by Nicholas Hoult, to pretend to be the head of their company. They act as a janitor and chauffeur, although they actually control the business.
This thought-provoking drama is likely to reveal many prejudices and expose some possible inner workings of the banking industry in the 50s and 60s.
Run This Town (limited release)
Also releasing March 6, “Run This Town” has a star-studded cast. Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”) and Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) will grace the silver screen in this new political thriller.
“Run This Town” will portray the tumultuous last year of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s tenure.
There was a political scandal surrounding the year 2013, and it is shown through everyday people’s points of view from young workers at a newspaper and the town’s city hall.
For anyone who enjoys a good scandal, especially in politics, this will be an enjoyable film.
No matter if you’re looking for a children’s animation to boost your spirits or a redemption story about a man finding himself again, you will have some great choices with these movies.