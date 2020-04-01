Since theaters are non-essential businesses, movie-goers will have to make do with the plethora of streaming services available. Though most movies and shows released this month are coming in the following weeks, there are still some interesting releases that you should keep an eye out for.
Following is a list of new films and shows releasing on streaming services this week.
Netflix
“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” is set to release April 1, and follows the comic as she satirizes the tropes and clichés of modern television, along with a variety of cast members.
“Coffee & Kareem,” an original film, is set to premiere on April 3. Set in Detroit, this comedy centers around the unlikely duo of a twelve-year-old boy named Kareem and his mother’s new boyfriend James Coffee, a police officer, who find themselves tackling a crime network that has set its sights on Kareem’s mother Vanessa after Kareem hired criminals to try to ruin their relationship.
Disney+
“Onward,” the newest film from Pixar, is making its jump to Disney+ on April 3 after initially releasing in theaters on March 6, 2020. This film follows a pair of elf brothers who go on a magical quest to spend a single day with their father who passed away before they were old enough to know him. This film features the voicing talents of actors such as Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.
“Dolphin Reef,” though initially premiering in France in 2018, is seeing its North American release on April 3 with narration by Natalie Portman. This is the fourteenth film in the Disneynature lineup and follows a juvenile Dolphin named Echo as he navigates the tricky dolphin society. It’s sort of a coming of age film, but for dolphins.
“Elephant,” the fifteenth film in Disneynature’s lineup, will release on April 3 with narration from Meghan Markle, this nature documentary follows a family of elephants as they make their pilgrimage across the brutal and expansive Kalahari Desert to bountiful jungles. This film is launching concurrently with “Dolphin Reef” as a pair to celebrate Earth Day.
Amazon Prime Video
“Tales From the Loop” is an Amazon Prime Video original series seeing its premier on April 3. It’s a sci-fi show that centers around a group of townspeople who live above a device called “The Loop”. This machine’s function is to dissect and unravel the mysteries of the cosmos. But its fallout isn’t necessarily mundane, leaving residents to experience machines and scientific phenomena that was thought to be science fiction.
Hulu
“Future Man’s” third and final season will premiere on April 3 on its home platform, Hulu. This sci-fi comedy follows a gamer janitor who beats a believed-to-be unbeatable game. Soon, characters in the game appear in his home and claim the game was their recruitment model for the savior of the world, and together they go on a time travelling adventure to save the world. Despite the odd premise, this MA rated comedy has received good reviews and stars the actor Josh Hutcherson, best known for his role as Peeta in “The Hunger Games.”