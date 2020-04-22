One of my favorite things to do is watch live theatre. Watching a story unravel right in front of you is a feeling unmatched by any other medium. Sadly, unlike movies, television or video games, you can’t really go to a live theatre show during a global pandemic. Luckily for theatre lovers such as myself, there are a plethora of ways to watch recordings of live theatre from your home.
While it might not be the same, its better than nothing, and some of the shows available for streaming are definitely worth the watch.
BroadwayHD
If you’re like me, your favorite kind of live theatre is musical theatre. As Betty Hutton and Howard Keel put it, “The costumes, the scenery, the makeup, the props,” there’s nothing like the atmosphere during a live musical theatre show. Luckily for us, BoradwayHD is a streaming service almost fully dedicated to recordings of live musicals and they’ve got a great selection.
The vast majority of quality musicals streaming online are available through BroadwayHD. Some of my favorite musicals streaming right now on the service are “42nd Street,” “She Loves Me,” “Falsettos,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “An American in Paris.” While I may not be a big Andrew Lloyd Webber fan, those that are will be able to watch “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Cats.”
Those who feel like they’ve seen every musical out there will also have a bunch of stuff to watch on BroadwayHD. A portion of their musical offerings are things that I’ve never even heard of, such as “The Toxic Avenger: The Musical,” “The Wind in the Willows” and “The Lion.” There are also six musicals all about nuns on the service so, if you’re into that, there’s lots of nun content for you.
I should also mention that there is a whole slew of non-musical plays on BroadwayHD such as “The Iceman Cometh,” “Death of a Salesman” and “Macbeth.”
BroadwayHD costs $8.99 a month but offers a free week to new members.
“Love Never Dies” on YouTube
Each week this month, Andrew Lloyd Weber has been offering one of his musicals for free on YouTube to give people a way to continue watching theatre from their homes. Starting on April 24, “Love Never Dies,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” will be streaming for free on Weber’s new YouTube account, “The Shows Must Go On!”
“Romeo and Juliet” on YouTube
Believe it or not, Shakespeare’s “The Globe” theatre in London has its very own streaming service, aptly titled “Globe Player.”
In order to help people enjoy the magic of Shakespearean plays from home, the Globe had begun releasing recordings of their plays for free on YouTube for a limited time. From now until May 3 you can watch the Globe’s 2009 production of “Romeo and Juliet” for free on their YouTube channel.
Make sure to keep an eye on the channel as “The Two Noble Kinsmen,” “The Winter’s Tale,” A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and more will be free to stream in the coming months.