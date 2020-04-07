Netflix’s new docuseries “Tiger King” is all the internet is talking about right now — aside from the coronavirus, of course — so here are some other mind-blowing documentary series to watch during quarantine.
“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez”
This is another popular docuseries on Netflix right now. It explores the death of Gabriel Fernandez, a boy tortured to death by his own parents, while highlighting the failure of CPS to act in this case. If you like documentaries that expose the cases that fell through the cracks, this is one you’ll find interesting.
“Explained”
This Netflix docuseries defies category. Its two seasons explain many different topics to enlighten viewers on things they may not know much about, such as political correctness, astrology and cricket. It’s great for viewers who want to gain a little extra knowledge.
“Nostradamus effect”
Produced by the History channel and available on Hulu, this docuseries looks at different potential prophets in each episode and discusses the complications of their prophecies. If you enjoy conspiracy-like documentaries, this is perfect for you.
“Dirty money”
This Netflix docuseries uses every episode in its two seasons to investigate the potentially fraudulent business practices and scandals major corporations have faced. Some of its topics include pharmaceutical fraud, cartel activity and the Ponzi schemes of investment firms.
“Rotten”
As it dives deep into the realities of our food and how it’s produced, this two-season Netflix docuseries highlights the negative side of food production that many of us don’t know about.
“What on Earth?”
This Science channel produced docuseries explores weird natural phenomena caught by satellites that scientists attempt to make sense of. Available on Hulu, the phenomena in each episode has experts asking, “Just what on Earth are they?”
“Wild Wild Country”
When a cult forms in Oregon, it clashes with local government, creating a dramatic and interesting story about the scandal that ensues. Made by Netflix, this docuseries is great for those who enjoy learning about cults and how they interact with locals.
“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”
In this chilling Netflix docuseries, two journalists find tapes in which Ted Bundy talks about his own killings. It’s an interesting take on true crime documentaries, because we rarely get to hear the murders in the criminal’s own words. If it sounds interesting to see inside the mind of a serial killer, this docuseries is for you.
“Cheer”
Another popular Netflix docuseries right now, “Cheer,” looks at the Navarro College cheer team as they compete and work towards their goal of a national title. It’s about more than just competitive cheer and illustrates the complexities of life as a team, emphasizing the importance of each individual as part of something bigger.