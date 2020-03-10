When most people think of video games, the first thing that usually comes to mind is “Super Mario.” Nintendo’s mascot has been synonymous with the video game industry since the release of “Super Mario Bros.” in 1985.
While fans of the Italian plumber celebrate his existence every day, March 10 has been officially designated as Mario Day because when you add the month of March and the day of the month — 10 — it makes Mario’s name (MAR10).
Mario day has finally arrived, meaning it is the perfect time to pick up some of the best Mario games on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s current console.
“Super Mario Odyssey”
While many might know Mario for his side-scrolling adventures, some of the best games in the series have been 3D. “Super Mario Odyssey” sees Mario taking an adventure across the world, searching high and low for his beloved Princess Peach.
The game introduces a brand-new character to the franchise: Cappy. Cappy, a sentient hat creature from the Cap Kingdom, takes the role of Mario’s hat allowing him to take control over enemies for short periods of time.
The addition of Cappy makes “Super Mario Odyssey” a wholly unique addition to the “Super Mario” franchise. The game is not only one of the best 3D platformers in the franchise, but also one of the best games on the Switch.
“Super Mario Party”
Over the years, party games have become a mainstay in the “Super Mario” franchise. One of the most popular has been “Mario Party,” with over 15 games in the series.
The newest addition “Super Mario Party” is one of the best in recent years. The game features 80 different mini-games that will most likely lead to some of the most fun (and tense) moments of any friendship.
“Super Mario Party” is also the first game in the series to feature online multiplayer. While the main game mode isn’t available online, the newly introduced “Online Mario-thon” mode lets players play all of the game’s mini-games with players all over the world.
“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”
For a multiplayer Mario experience that might be less strenuous on your friendships, there’s “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Even more popular than the “Mario Party” franchise, “Mario Kart” has been a mainstay of parties ever since its introduction on the Super Nintendo.
“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the quintessential “Mario Kart” game. The game is an enhanced port of “Mario Kart 8” from the Wii U, adding all of the games DLC and enhancing the battle mode.
The game features a slew of tracks to race on, some new and some returning from past games. There are 42 playable characters in the game, with characters outside of the “Super Mario” franchise appearing for the first time ever.
“Super Mario Maker 2”
Perhaps you’d like to play an old school side-scrolling Mario game. Well, “Super Mario Maker 2” gives you just that, with the added ability to create your own levels.
The game features an ever increasing number of player created levels accessible from the internet, meaning this is the “Super Mario” game that never ends. Those wanting to dip their toes into level design or simply want to mess around can create levels based on “Super Mario Bros,” “Super Mario Bros. 3,” “Super Mario World,” “New Super Mario Bros. U” and “Super Mario 3D World.”
“Super Mario Maker 2” is a truly limitless game and is perfect for those that miss the old school Mario games. Whether you’re a creator or simply a player, the possibilities for the game are endless.