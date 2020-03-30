Chronicling the drag and music career of drag queen Trixie Mattel, “Moving Parts” was released on Netflix on Friday.
Brian Michael Firkus, better known by his stage name Trixie Mattel, has garnered fame through RuPaul’s Drag Race, where Trixie competed on season seven and won the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
“Moving Parts” follows Trixie on her journey of fame after RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Trixie’s career is more than drag performances, and the film highlights her other venues for success, such as music and touring, as well as her show with drag queen Katya, The Trixie and Katya Show.
The documentary focuses on Trixie’s music career, which consists of folk and country-inspired music. She has released three albums since 2017: “Two Birds,” “One Stone” and “Barbara.”
Her music career took off after her rise to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she quickly became a fan favorite.
During the film, Trixie toured the UK performing music from 2018’s “One Stone,” perhaps her most successful album. The title of the documentary refers to the title of the comedy tour that the documentary follows, titled “Now With Moving Parts.”
I find both documentaries and drag queens fascinating, and I’ve watched a few seasons of Drag Race, so I was really interested in Trixie Mattel and her life and career.
In terms of the film as a documentary, I had hoped for more. Watching it for the first time, and being so interested in Trixie’s career, I had hoped for a documentary that was more interesting.
The documentary moved too slowly, in my opinion, and didn’t dive deep enough into the realities of Trixie’s life. It seemed to be very surface level, and as a viewer, I had hoped for more content about her life on the road, rather than shots of her winning All Stars or performing.
At the same time, the film’s constant change of location makes it somewhat difficult to follow. In a confusing way, the film moves both too fast on the surface and too slow in a deeper sense. I feel that we don’t get much information about Trixie’s life because the film is so wrapped up in capturing each city Trixie visits on the tour.
Of course, by the time this documentary was released on Netflix, viewers already knew that Trixie had won All Stars.
I did appreciate the references to different drag queens in the documentary, such as Katya, RuPaul and Bob the Drag Queen. To be able to see the relationships within the Drag Race community made the film feel more positive and gave it a lighter tone than other documentaries.
Overall, the documentary was fun to watch, but I had hoped for a more in-depth film about Trixie’s life and career, rather than the actual subjects and footage of her shows on tour.