It’s a motorcycle game.
“MotoGP 20” is an annual motorcycle racing game from Milestone srl. It’s a realistic racing simulator that releases a new installment every year.
For context, there are two main types of racing games: arcade-like racing games that are unrealistic and realistic racing simulators. I don’t really play either, but I prefer the more arcade racing games when I do play them. For example, “Forza Motorsport” is a racing simulator, whereas “Forza Horizon” focuses on being accessible and fun. I prefer the latter.
Unfortunately, it became clear while playing that this game wasn’t really for me. But I stuck with it to give it a fair shot.
There are four modes in this game: quick mode, career mode, historic mode and multiplayer mode. The only mode I didn’t try is the multiplayer mode, due to both a lack of time and not having good internet access.
Quick mode lets the player choose between playing through a grand prix, a time trial or a championship. These modes let the player choose their racer, factors that affect the races, different racetracks and if they want to do practice laps.
Historic mode provides daily challenges, which usually involve finishing in a specific position in a race, at different difficulties to gain in-game currency. That currency can then be used to purchase racers, bikes and teams. There is an option to purchase currency and packs with actual money, but it’s completely optional.
Finally, career mode is more expansive, while still focusing on racing. This mode works by picking a racer, then playing through a year of races. When races aren’t happening, the player can do research to improve performance, hire different people for both research and to improve rankings and sign contracts to join teams. These elements weren’t incredibly clear to me at first, but I was able to understand them later on.
The main meat of this game is the racing (obviously), and it’s well done. The physics, weight and speed feel like they were well crafted. There’s a lot of attention to detail in regard to these aspects, as well as weather, terrain and performance of the bike. There are options in the game to make the game more realistic and additional assistance to help players get accustomed to the game. There’s also a rewind feature for if the player messes up, which I got very accustomed to.
However, this is where my main problem with the game came from. This game is not very newbie friendly, and it took turning off a lot of the realistic elements and turning on the assistance elements for me to enjoy it. Even then, the game is still fairly difficult, and it took a long time for me to even finish a race in a decent position. I did have fun, but it took a lot of time and aid to get there.
There are a couple of other aspects of the game that I thought were a little weak.
When hitting other racers, my racer would sometimes just bounce off of them and no one was affected, whereas they would fully crash other times. The graphics look fine in terms of the racers (with their helmets on), the racetracks and the skybox, but character models and some of the terrain look dated. Finally, there are a lot of loading screens and looking through menus that were annoying, especially when I wasn’t fully sure what I was doing.
This isn’t to say that this is a bad game. It’s pretty well made for what it is. It’s just not really a game for me.
For any racing simulator fans out there, I think you would enjoy this game. It’s realistic where it matters, and the racing is fun and interesting. Even I was able to eventually get 1st place in a few races once I knew what I was doing (and with some help). I just wish it was a little more accessible early on.
I played this game on a standard PS4 over roughly 10 hours. The game was provided for free from the developers.
Rating: 3 out of 5