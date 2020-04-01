Over the past few weeks, various events, both in Knoxville and nationally, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics
The 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics have both been rescheduled for the summer of 2021. The Olympics will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug 24. to Sept. 5.
Music festivals (Coachella, Bonnaroo, Stagecoach)
Many of the biggest music festivals in America have been postponed to September or October. Coachella’s two weekends will now go from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18, Bonnaroo will be Sept. 24-27 and Stagecoach Oct. 23-25.
However, Lollapalooza, a music festival in Chicago, is still scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2.
Various sporting events
All NCAA sports have been cancelled for spring, including men’s and women’s basketball championships, as well as the rest of the NBA and NHL seasons. All PGA games are currently postponed. The 2020 MLB season has been postponed at least two more weeks, but there is speculation it may be cancelled altogether, or have games without fans present.
As of now, the Tour de France is still scheduled to take place at the end of June. The Orange and White scrimmage game is still scheduled for April 18.
Big Ears festival
In addition to the larger festivals mentioned earlier, Knoxville’s own Big Ears festival this year was cancelled. It was scheduled to happen at the end of March but was cancelled just a couple weeks prior.
Dogwood Arts festival and spring events
Dogwood Arts, a Knoxville group that promotes city beautification, gardening and art hosts various events in the spring. All spring events, such as Chalk Walk, Bikes and Bloom and various guided hikes have been postponed through May 11. However, the Dogwood Arts festival is still being held virtually.
Visit Knoxville Open
Originally scheduled for May 14-17, the golf tournament is currently postponed indefinitely.
74th Annual Tony Awards
The 2020 Tony Awards ceremony, which celebrates Broadway performances, is postponed indefinitely. It was originally scheduled for June 7.
The Kentucky Derby
Sept. 5 is the rescheduled date of the famous horse racing event, moved from its previous start date of May 2.
2020 Cannes Film Festival
The prestigious film festival has been postponed from May until likely June or July, though we haven’t heard specific dates for the rescheduling yet.
Musical tours and residencies
Various artists have cancelled their tours amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Jonas Brothers have cancelled their residency in Las Vegas, The Rolling Stones have cancelled their North American tour, Pearl Jam’s North American tour has been postponed and Avril Lavigne’s Asia tour has also been postponed. The Eagles, Guns N’Roses and Elton John have also postponed their tours.