Since most of us have been required to stay inside, quarantined to ensure the safety and health of ourselves and others, we are about to be pretty bored.
Although we still have online classes and some of us are working from home, there is going to be a lot of downtime in the coming weeks as we adjust to this new normal.
That being said, there are hundreds of TV series and movies calling our names on streaming platforms. Here are some excellent movies and shows to watch while quarantined.
“Love is Blind” – Series
“Love is Blind” is prime reality television. This new Netflix series is perfect if you’re looking for some light watching – or binge watching – during the coming weeks.
The series begs the question, “Is love really blind?” Singles from the surrounding Atlanta, Georgia, area are brought together in what are called “the pods” where they meet other individuals looking for love … without ever seeing them.
Multiple people find love and get engaged in just ten days, while others are not so lucky. The former, however, are given the opportunity to try out life with their new fiancés and see if it’s what they truly want.
“Love is Blind” is full of drama and entertainment and will leave you dying of laughter or maybe even rooting for some of the couples.
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” – Movie
I don’t know about you, but my friends and I were absolutely obsessed with this book series in elementary school. The movie adaptation, available now on Netflix, is a nearly perfect depiction of the first three books in the classic series.
Whether you vaguely remember the film from your childhood or have never heard of it, I highly recommend giving it a watch.
The three clever and intelligent Baudelaire children, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, tragically lose their parents in a fire. Because they had no close relatives nearby, they are forced to live with their incredibly distant and despicable cousin, Count Olaf, played by the infamous Jim Carrey.
The Baudelaire children are the heirs to their parents’ enormous fortune, and Count Olaf does everything in his power to get the fortune for himself in truly “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
While there is also a Netflix adaptation in the form of a series, the movie is arguably superior.
“The Vampire Diaries” – Series
Nearly every college girl has seen this series, but what better time than now to re-watch?
“The Vampire Diaries,” available on Netflix, is a superb choice if you’re looking for something that will keep you engaged, occupied and genuinely entertained.
Centered on average teen girl Elena Gilbert and her normal-turned-abnormal life, this show has some insane plots and some very good-looking characters.
Immortal teen vampires Stefan and Damon Salvatore absolutely turn Elena’s life upside down. There are numerous romances, vampires, werewolves, witches and more in this supernatural drama.
“Midsommar” – Movie
Now available on Amazon Prime Video, the popular horror film “Midsommar” is anything but boring.
Florence Pugh excels in this terribly creepy film about a woman in her twenties named Dani, her boyfriend and his friends traveling to rural Sweden to engage in their midsummer festival.
One of Dani’s boyfriend’s friends, Pelle, is actually from the village, and he is the root of why they are there. Despite this, every character is there for their own reasons. Dani needs a break from a recent tragedy, another friend named Josh is going to do research for his thesis, etc.
This movie is certainly not for the faint of heart. It is quite graphic, with various scenes of gore and some nudity, but for fans of “The Witch” or fans of Florence Pugh or horror in general, you will definitely enjoy this film.
No matter if you’re looking for some light reality television or a dark and disturbing horror movie while in these “quarantimes,” there are plenty of options on streaming platforms.