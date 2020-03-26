Finding ways to entertain yourself while secluded at home is the name of the game for folks these days. While some are choosing to binge shows on streaming services or play video games, there are others who prefer to pick up the thickest book they can find and escape into the ink-lined pages.
If you feel like you might want to read a book during your days of social distancing, this is the list for you, because I’m going to list some of the best books and series for immersion when you have nothing to do but sit and read for hours on end.
“The Stand” by Stephen King
What would happen in America if 99.9% of the world population was wiped out by a new disease? That’s the premise behind “The Stand,” and the exploration of that situation is absolutely phenomenal.
King’s 1978 novel “The Stand” is one of those books that is known for being huge, clocking in at nearly 500,000 words, but it is far more than just a big book. And while King’s name on the front cover pretty much speaks for itself, I have to say that what is so compelling about “The Stand” is not the devastation that the reader sees through the eyes of the survivors, rather its how real the characters feel.
This book makes you attached to normal people in their normal lives, often doing nothing that’s explicitly interesting, but the way King writes draws you in with every single word.
“The First Law” series by Joe Abercrombie
“The First Law” series is a master class in how to write grimdark fantasy. If you’re not sure what that term means, think George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, which saw massive popularity with its TV adaption “Game of Thrones.”
Starting back in 2006 with the first book in the series, “The Blade Itself,” Abercrombie has constructed a brutal fantasy world embattled by war with viewpoint characters you probably would never like in real life, but just can’t get enough of when reading.
The series consists of a trilogy, three standalone novels and a plethora of short stories and novellas. A second trilogy is currently in the works, with its first book “A Little Hatred” published last year.
The “Discworld” series by Terry Pratchett
This is a very different entry from the previous two, as this series consists of 41 novels. “Discworld” is a comic fantasy series, meaning rather than being dark and serious or designed to have you exploring a deep, world-ending plotline, “Discworld’s” goal is to make you laugh.
This series pulls from Shakespeare to the cosmic horror fantasy of H. P. Lovecraft as it satirizes contemporary issues.
Starting with “The Colour of Magic” in 1983 and ending with “The Shepherd’s Crown” in 2015, you, too, can explore the flat planet balanced on the back of four elephants that stand on a really big turtle’s back.
But don’t be intimidated by the number of books. You can pretty much pick up any of them and read them as if they were standalone because the stories are self-contained — though there are novels that sequence together into story arcs.
“1984” by George Orwell
“1984” is a stand-alone novel and far shorter of an option than others on this list, but for some it may very well be the most impactful.
Published in 1949, “1984” paints a bleak dystopian picture of a future surveillance state, oppressed by an all-powerful government that controls every aspect of life, including your own thoughts. The story follows a standard Party member named Winston as he falls into a life of ‘thought-crime.’
This is a novel with critical acclaim that students are often made to read in school, but I think that this is probably one of the most thought provoking books any high school has mandated its students read.
“Remembrance of Earth’s Past” trilogy by Liu Cixin
“The Three Body Problem” is the title of the first book in the “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” science fiction trilogy, written by Chinese science fiction author Liu Cixin. “The Three Body Problem” is his most famous work, winning him the 2015 Hugo Award for Best Novel and opening up an avenue for international audiences to discover Chinese science fiction.
This trilogy focuses on the event in which humans make first contact with extraterrestrial life, leading to war against them, beginning during the era of the Cultural Revolution in Maoist China.
This is a compelling pick for readers because the inspirations it draws from are foreign to the science fiction genre western audiences are used to, but still feels relatable.
If that isn’t enough to win you over on this one, it has been endorsed for its quality by George R. R. Martin and Barack Obama.