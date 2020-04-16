Now that we all have more time on our hands, and as the semester is coming to a close (and, you know, we’re in quarantine), this is a perfect time to binge something on Netflix.
Whether you’re looking for something new to watch or you just want something that will really make you laugh, here are a few suggestions of some of the best binge-worthy comedies on Netflix.
New Girl
This show is absolutely hilarious. Centered around best friends and roommates Jess, Nick, Winston and Schmidt, these characters will have you cackling.
Zooey Deschanel stars as the “New Girl” Jessica Day in this comedy series. After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, Jess is looking for a new place to live and ends up living with three single guys in one apartment.
With seven whole seasons, there is plenty of material to keep you occupied. The characters have great chemistry and they feed off of each other in the best ways.
Schmidt is arguably the funniest in “New Girl,” with his iconic one-liners and hatred of the “youths” — you’ll definitely become a Schmidt fan after watching.
Glee
An oldie but a goodie, “Glee” is a classic. No matter how insane the storylines get, you can almost always guarantee to get a laugh out of this show.
“Glee” focuses on the formation of a glee club full of outcasts at a fictional high school in Ohio. Led by the man everyone has mixed feelings toward, Mr. Schuester, the glee club’s members morph and blossom as the seasons go on.
The character of Brittany Pierce never ceases to make me die of laughter at the absurd things she says, and although Mr. Schuester’s nemesis, cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, is a pain, she is also hilarious.
If you’ve never seen “Glee,” consider this as a sign to start. The first three seasons are the best, in my opinion, and you’ll get to see a pre-“Hamilton” Jonathan Groff.
The End of the F***king World
Although the title may be a bit off-putting, this is actually a really interesting and funny series. With two seasons on Netflix, “The End of the F***king World” is essentially about misunderstood and quirky teens, James and Alyssa, running away from home.
They both have their own personal issues, Alyssa with her family troubles and James with his strange desire to kill Alyssa … but don’t let that stop you from watching.
This show is much darker than “New Girl” and “Glee,” but it is still super funny. For some reason the incredibly British way the characters speak is terribly entertaining and the things they say are so dry and direct that you can’t help but laugh.
There are plenty of other great comedy shows on Netflix, but consider checking these out for a serious laugh and some interesting, engaging storylines.