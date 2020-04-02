“Animal Crossing” is a series that has been with me for years.
My first home video game console was a Nintendo GameCube. My parents got me the console before I even knew how to read — yes, I’m showing my age. One of the first games I received was the original “Animal Crossing.” Since the game is so text heavy, my mom literally sat and read it to me as I ran around digging random holes, not really knowing what I was doing.
As I grew (and learned how to read), I picked up every new “Animal Crossing” game that became available. The series is truly something special to me and many others; hence why I was so excited when a new entry in the series was announced for Nintendo Switch.
While every other “Animal Crossing” game released up to this point has blown me away (not counting “Amiibo Festival,” of course), I was still skeptical about “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” The last time that I was really into a core game in the series was back in 2012. So much has changed in my life; would I still be able to enjoy a game where the only objective is the pay back your home loan?
It turns out that “New Horizons” was not only the game that I needed right now, but the game that the world needed.
“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is pretty simple as far as video games go. You play as a human villager in a world full of adorable anthropomorphic animals. Tom Nook, tanuki owner of Nook Inc., has recently moved from the real estate market into deserted islands. You, along with two random animal friends, agree to go to a deserted island with Nook and his apprentices, Timmy and Tommy, to try and turn the island into a bustling community.
The main gameplay in “New Horizons” comes from trying to pay loans back to Tom Nook. Nothing is free in the world of “Animal Crossing;” everything you build must be paid for in the game’s currency, bells. Luckily, these loans come with no deadline and no interest, so you can pay them back at your leisure — or, not at all, if you’re fine with the minimum.
How does one go about paying these loans back?
The most peaceful ways possible, of course. The game is full of bugs, fish, fossils and other items that players can find and sell for bells. This is probably what you’ll spend most of your time with the game doing and, luckily, it’s oddly enjoyable.
I’ve found myself spending hours upon hours simply fishing or hunting for bugs in “New Horizons.” Trying to find that new big catch is incredibly addicting, whether you’ll sell it for a cash payout or donate it to the game’s museum.
“Animal Crossing” is a game series that wants to keep its players for much longer than normal games. The series has always been based off a real time clock and the same is true for “New Horizons.”
There is only so much you can do in one day. You can only pay off so many loans, buy so much from the shops and get so many fruits from trees in one day. After all, one doesn’t really ever ‘beat’ or ‘finish’ “Animal Crossing.” It kind of goes on forever.
While some might find this incredibly annoying, I love it. Having a game that you can play for an hour every day and then move on is a breath of fresh air compared to massive, stressful experiences like “Person 5 Royal” or “Red Dead Redemption 2.” “Animal Crossing” is all about taking things easy and relaxing, so this fits the game’s theme perfectly.
Of course, if you’re impatient, you can “time travel” in the game by changing the date and time on your Nintendo Switch’s internal clock. While this will let you go to different days and even seasons, I feel like this makes you miss out on the whole point of the series.
Also, with “New Horizons,” Nintendo is adding holidays such as “Bunny Day” (the series version of Easter) to the game over time with updates, so time travelers will completely miss out on them.
One of the biggest things drawing players to “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is its multiplayer setting.
While players have always been able to visit other villages, “New Horizons” takes it to a whole different level. In a world where we have all been forced to stay inside and avoid others due to a pandemic, “New Horizons” is giving people a chance to see each other — even if it is only digitally.
While I’m not really into multiplayer video games, the few times that I have gone to my friend’s islands (online or locally) have been incredibly fun. I never ran into any issue such as lag, making this one of the best video games for virtual hangouts to date.
Another aspect of “Animal Crossing” that is incredibly popular is its customization.
In past titles, players have only been able to place furniture in their house. In “New Horizons,” the whole island is entirely customizable. Players can put furniture anywhere they want and, after a few weeks with the game, change the island’s entire landscape.
In the past, everything that you could obtain in the game had to be given to you or bought. Now, however, the game features a crafting mechanic that allows players to build almost everything.
Gathering resources has become part of the new daily grind in “New Horizons.” While some might find this tedious, I found that this added a whole new level of personalization to my game. I didn’t just buy the stereo in my house, I built it.
This is without a doubt the most customizable game in the series, with almost everything being completely up to the player. Even clothing is completely customizable, with players online creating some clothing that is even better than the stuff Nintendo put in the game. All in all, if you want a game you can customize to your heart's desire, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is the game for you.
All in all, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is even better than I could’ve expected. It improves on everything in the series and adds a whole slew of improvements. The game looks beautiful, with some of the cutest characters and interactions I’ve seen in video games, and provides a multiplayer experience that the world needs during this time of crisis.
With a seemingly unending slew of content in the game, “New Horizons” is the perfect thing to get your mind off the world. This is a game that I’ll be playing for years, and, even though I’m not completing big quests or slaying monsters, I really don’t mind.
5/5 Torches