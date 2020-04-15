Back in March, we did a list that covered some of the films that studios have had to delay due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and unfortunately many at the time hadn’t come up with new release dates. However, a few weeks have passed since then, and studios have once again begun to announce release dates for some of the most highly anticipated films of this year and those to come.
Here are the films who hadn’t received updated release dates in the last list, as well as some new additions.
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Delayed from March 20, 2020 to September 4, 2020
Picking up where the original left off, “A Quiet Place Part II” follows the Abbot family moving on from their home and journeying into a new world, one that’s inhabited by dangers beyond just the cosmic horrors that have plagued the Earth. The movie essentially explores the wider state of the world in which they live.
Fans will get to see the movie on its new release date of September 4, 2020.
"Black Widow"
Delayed from May 1, 2020 to November 6, 2020
Despite reservations from the studio, I think it’s fair to say fans have been dying for a “Black Widow” film for a long time. And just when we thought we were going to get one, a global pandemic swept our dreams away. Yet, good news has come once again. “Black Widow” will be hitting theaters on November 6, 2020.
However, this shift has pushed back every Marvel film meant to follow it. “The Eternals,” previously holding the date of November 6 as its day in the sun, has been pushed to February 12, 2021, which in turn pushes “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” back to May 7, 2021.
But we aren’t through yet. That used to be the release date for “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” so now it’s set for November 5, 2021, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” will now see theaters on February 28, 2022.
“Indiana Jones 5”
Delayed from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are back at it again. Though it is still unnamed, the fifth film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise will continue on the story as it was left off in 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” and supposedly it won’t be the last either. After two delays, the film is now set to release on July 29, 2022.
“Mulan”
Delayed from March 27 to July 24, 2020
A movie seeing some controversy due to its divergence from the beloved original, “Mulan” will now hopefully see the light of day on July 24, 2020. This is the first of the live-action reboots from Disney that has received a PG-13 rating, but whether or not that will actually bode well will remain to be seen.
Hopefully, this version of “The Ballad of Mulan” can be appreciated just like its cartoon adaption, just for different reasons.
“Soul”
Delayed from June 19, 2020 to November 20, 2020
“Soul” is an upcoming Disney/Pixar film that tells the story of a middle school music teacher named Joe Gardner whose soul becomes separated from his body, but he manages to escape to The Great Before instead of going to The Great Beyond.
The Great Before is a mysterious land where souls are prepared to be sent for Earth, and Gardner has to work with these souls so that he can return to his body before it’s too late.
The November 20 release date is significant for Pixar as it lines up with the 25th anniversary of the November 1995 release of “Toy Story.”