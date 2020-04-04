Lovecraftian horror, hunting strange monsters and a destination wedding. This barely describes all of the content in the new DLC for “Borderlands 3, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock.”
The main story in this DLC centers around the wedding of Wainwright Jakobs, the cautious owner of the Jakobs gun manufacturer (an in-game corporation), and Sir Hammerlock, a safari game hunter seeking adventure. But things go awry when their wedding destination turns out to be housing a cult that tries to possess Wainwright. It’s up to you, the Vault Hunter, to help them sort everything out for their big day.
This DLC really surprised me. I enjoyed just about every minute of gameplay and story that it had to offer.
The expansion provides an entirely new frozen planet, Xylourgos, to explore. There are seven new and varied locations on the planet, like Cursehaven, a cursed harbor town underneath a giant tentacle monster, and Dustbound Archives, a cursed library (just about everything on this planet is cursed). Every area is drenched in an oppressively creepy atmosphere that drives home the cosmic horror elements of the DLC.
But this DLC would be nothing without the quests, and they deliver in just about every way.
There are six main quests and 14 side-quests. The main quests are about Wainwright and Hammerlock’s wedding and all of the things that go wrong with it. From butterflies in stomachs to getting possessed by an evil cult trying to resurrect a dead lover, it covers all of the pre-wedding jitters.
But the story and the writing shine when it explores the characters’ feelings about the occasion. It portrays the different viewpoints and traits of each character and their fears about being together; they feel as if they’re either too much or not enough for the other. It allows them to take a look inside of themselves as they question if they’re right for each other. In these moments, the DLC does a fantastic job of bringing these characters to life and building a connection not just between them, but with the player too.
Along with the main characters, most of the side characters are just as great. The two standouts are Mancubus Bloodtooth, the proprietor of the Lodge (a safe haven of sorts), and Burton Briggs, a detective who can’t remember anything (a la “Memento”).
Mancubus has a delectably diabolical cadence that sounds like he’s plotting your doom, but he’s just a humble proprietor that helps you in your quest. Burton is simply delightful, as he bumbles his way into uncovering a mystery that he has no idea if he’s solved before (he ends just about every sentence with “I think”). These two characters alone make the DLC worth checking out.
The side quests are great too. The best side quests are “The Nibblenomicon” and the three “Cold Case” quests. The first one is about checking out a cursed library book; however, it’s one of the funniest and most entertaining quests, maybe in the entire game. Just about every line and situation made me laugh or smile (one part about a book club is my favorite thing in the game).
The second series of quests start out with you and Burton trying to solve a mystery about a missing girl. But it turns into a surprisingly heartfelt and sincere quest about loss and acceptance.
In a game filled with shooting, gore and crude humor (which sometimes tries and fails to get an emotional reaction from the player), this small quest stood out as a well written and genuine story that actually made me feel something. I absolutely loved this side quest and encourage everyone to play it.
Another aspect of the DLC that I enjoyed is one specific boss fight. During the main quest, you fight the Empowered Scholar. It was a tough and clever, albeit frustrating at times, boss fight, with multiple phases and health buffs. It felt rewarding to figure out the patterns and phases to finally slay the boss. It’s one of the best fights in the entire game.
Finally, the gameplay is the same as the base game. There are, however, 29 new items and weapons in this DLC. I didn’t get all of them (other than quest items), but there’s plenty to go back for.
All in all, this DLC is fantastic and worth playing. The story, characters, setting, themes and side quests are thoughtfully put together and finely crafted. It has enough content to justify the price tag and it feels like a real addition to the game. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this DLC and encourage those that are thinking about playing it to pick it up.
My playthrough was completed on a standard Xbox One in around 10 hours.
4.5/5 Torches