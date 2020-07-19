Despite possible production slowing due to COVID-19, artists have continued to release new music. From singles to EPs to albums, here’s what’s happening in music this week.
Singles
Known for his summer anthems and collaborations with the most popular artists, DJ Khaled released his new single “POPSTAR” feat. Drake on Friday. The two have worked together numerous times, with virtually every DJ Khaled album featuring a song with Drake. “POPSTAR” is a song characteristic of Drake’s rap and R&B influences, while also incorporating DJ Khaled’s production style.
In a completely different genre, YUNGBLUD, an English musician, released single “Strawberry Lipstick” on Thursday. YUNGBLUD has emerged as a prominent name in alternative rock, and this new song fits his style perfectly. “Strawberry Lipstick” is definitively alternative, but with a catchiness that YUNGBLUD seems to have mastered.
EPs
A fairly new name in R&B, Summer Walker released her EP “Life On Earth” last Friday. After the success of Walker’s 2019 album “Over It,” fans have been waiting to see where her style will go next. The five-song EP is a celebration of Walker’s soulful R&B style while also embracing a modern sound, leaving listeners excited for her next album released.
Albums
Ellie Goulding, KYLE and Oliver Tree are three artists who released albums this week. Here are some brief thoughts on each.
Ellie Goulding’s fourth studio album “Brightest Blue,” was released on Friday. The album features “Hate Me,” a collaboration with Juice WRLD and arguably Goulding’s biggest hit recently. True to Goulding’s style, “Brightest Blue” is a pop album, but it discusses deeper themes that her previous work hasn’t touched on.
Goulding explores the complications of love and relationships on this album, making it a pop sound but with a sense of self-determinacy that illustrates her versatility. Collaborations with artists such as Lauv, Blackbear, Diplo and Swae Lee complement Goulding’s style on the album.
KYLE, best known for hits such as “iSpy” and “Hey Julie,” both featuring Lil Yatchy, released “See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!” on Friday. In just a few years, KYLE has become a quick success in the music industry with his pop-rap hits. In this album, KYLE sticks to these influences, as he collaborates with the most popular names in pop, rap and R&B such as Tyga, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tiller and Rico Nasty.
The album’s most popular songs so far are “What It is” and “YES!” feat. Rich The Kid and K CAMP. On both of these, KYLE creates songs that blend together pop and rap in a way that almost guarantees success with fans. It seems KYLE has a knack for producing summer anthems.
Oliver Tree, an artist that seems beyond definition, released his debut studio album, “Ugly is Beautiful.” The album was originally set to be released back in March, but had its release date postponed twice before it was finally released on Friday.
“Ugly is Beautiful” is a representation of Tree’s eccentric style in both life and music. Blending indie-pop with dance beats, Tree’s music is popular with fans, but could be described as an acquired taste. Regardless, this album has been long awaited and is welcomed by fans.