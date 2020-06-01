Multiple departments at UT recently released statements regarding the death of George Floyd, an event which has inspired protests and rallies across America.
Floyd, a black man, died last week in Minnesota after an encounter with police over an alleged forged check. Shortly after his death, video surfaced of one police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for over five minutes.
In the background of the video, passerby can be heard begging the officer to cease while Floyd stated that he could not breathe. The police officers involved with the incident were fired after Floyd’s death, and on Friday Chauvin was arrested on charges of third degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd is one of several black Americans whose deaths have recently received national attention for suspicious circumstances, including Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Floyd’s death also brought to light once more the issue of police brutality toward the black community, and citizens of all races and ethnicities have taken to the streets across America to protest the American police system. A protest in Knoxville on Saturday blocked streets near UT and resulted in the vandalization of structures in Market Square.
On Friday, UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement addressing Floyd’s death and condemned acts of hatred.
Plowman began by expressing that Floyd should still be alive, acknowledging the pain felt by those he preceded in death as well other black citizens who are fearful for their safety.
She addressed the specific issue of police brutality toward black Americans.
“Sadly, the list of black people in America subjected to violence is long and getting longer. ... I condemn brutality in all its forms, but it is most egregious in the hands of those who have taken an oath to protect,” Plowman said.
Plowman also discussed the situation in terms of its specific impact at UT, explaining that Vols must do all they can to combat racism on campus and ensure that these difficult conversations are resulting in legitimate changes.
“We must do better. Vol is a Verb, and action is important. We will continue the hard work to create a campus where everyone matters and belongs. Where anyone can study, work, learn, teach, jog and live their daily life without fear. Where education becomes the great equalizer for anyone who wants it. Creating an environment for all Vols to succeed is a responsibility we all share,” Plowman said.
She added that UT faculty and staff are currently working to ensure UT’s campus is an inclusive one, and she encourages students, faculty and staff to check up on their friends during this upsetting time.
On Saturday, Tennessee Athletics followed Plowman’s statement with one of their one, hailing from Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer and Athletics’ 15 head coaches.
The statement explained how UT’s student athletes have been affected by the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans.
“Right now, our student-athletes are hurting. They navigate an emotional road of sadness, confusion and rage. Our black student-athletes carry the added burden of fear and hopelessness — an old wound torn open again by the horrifying, auto-repeat playlist of viral violence in our country that seemingly will not cease,” the statement said.
Fulmer and the coaches discussed the “team” mindset that is so prevalent in sports locker rooms and questioned why this same mindset is not utilized across America to bring together those with differences.
“It's widely accepted that sport teaches valuable lessons about leadership, discipline, collaboration, dependability and perseverance. However, the most IMPACTFUL and life-changing lesson sport teaches might actually be the lesser-touted ability to fully accept and embrace people who are different from us and have very different life experiences. On healthy teams, if you wear the same jersey as me, I've got your back — regardless of race or ethnicity, it doesn't matter," the statement said.
The coaches called for progress in the fight for racial equality and urged Vols to be consistent in their support for those different than themselves.
“Vol Nation, let's rise to the challenge to meet a new standard,” the coaches said. “If you're going to support our black student-athletes when they compete, please have the courage to support them and their families in their daily pursuit of peace, happiness and equity."
Monday afternoon, the Division of Diversity and Engagement and UT President Randy Boyd released statements as well.
DDE reiterated many of Plowman's statements, explaining that all people at UT bear the weight of eliminating racism.
"We will continue conversations around racism and bias and chart courses of action, and we call upon -- all --Vols to join us in addressing these issues. Although DDE has an important role in battling racism and inequality in all forms, this fight will take all of us working together," the statement said.
In his statement, Boyd explained that faculty and staff from UT campuses across the state are working to bring awareness to the issue of racism and lead the way to a better future.
He expressed that UT is taking responsibility to embrace differences rather than find them divisive.
"My pledge to the more than 50,000 students on our campuses across the state, our 10,000 new graduates every year and our more than 387,000 alumni around the world is that we will continue to faithfully act and persistently advocate for change," Boyd said.
Boyd encourages all Vols to learn, lead, act and advocate to show the world the "Tennessee way" and stop racism.
On Monday evening, the Student Government Association will be holding an online event to discuss “recent events of injustice.”