Thursday afternoon, UT announced via email the creation of a website dedicated to keeping the UT community up to date on developing situations regarding the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19.
The site asserts that although UT has not yet experienced a case of coronavirus on campus, the university is preparing for the quite possible scenario in which corona reaches the area.
“Although the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus, it is unlikely that any college campus will be able to avoid the impacts of the virus, and we are planning as such. The campus Emergency Operations Center is mobilized and senior leadership is meeting regularly in order to respond to what we know and prepare for future scenarios,” the website states.
The homepage of the site outlines the specific measures that UT has already taken in reaction to coronavirus, which includes the suspension of all university-related international travel, cancellation of spring programs in several countries, suspension of international summer programs set to leave before June 15 and more. Visit the site for a complete list of UT’s polices.
On the site, UT outlines specific preventative measures that should be followed in order to avoid exposure to the virus, which include regularly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, adequately covering your coughs and sneezes and frequently disinfecting objects and areas.
UT pointed out that the CDC does not advise that people wear face masks as a preventative measure from the virus; masks should be worn by those affected to avoid passing the disease to others.
Additionally, the website is organized in tabs directed toward specific groups, including students, faculty and staff, those studying abroad and campus visitors.
The site acknowledge the misinformation that has spawned from discussion of the disease online and advised Vols to check out the CDC’s website on the disease for accurate information.