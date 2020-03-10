In a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, a panel of four UT faculty members fielded questions over the university’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has reached other cities and college campuses in Tennessee in the last week.
High on the priority list were concerns over whether or not UT would follow several other U.S. universities, such as Harvard and Vanderbilt, in moving classes online or suspending operations until further notice.
Provost David Manderscheid emphasized that, because no cases of the virus had been confirmed at UT, a move to online classes and suspension of campus operations is currently deemed by administration to be unnecessary.
“We don’t feel that that’s necessary at this point, because there have been no confirmed campus cases,” Manderscheid said. “We haven’t decided what those triggers would be at this point, because it is evolving.”
Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration, said that campus officials are still working on deciding what circumstances, whether a confirmed case on campus or in the Knoxville region, would necessitate a suspension of in-person class meetings and campus events.
“We’re still looking to find out ... what that trigger point would be, whether it’s in the region or Knox County and what would that mean for the point at which we take all our courses online,” Cimino said. “So we still don’t have a decision about that.”
Panel members also answered questions about students who have recently returned from suspended study abroad trips in Italy and Japan and have been placed in self-isolation.
Manderscheid said that UT has followed guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in requiring students returning from countries with widespread outbreaks to self-isolate for a period of two weeks.
“As far as we know, there’s been total compliance,” Manderscheid said. “Some of them have gone home to do that.”
Manderscheid emphasized that none of the students under self-quarantine on campus have tested positive or even exhibited symptoms for the coronavirus.
Officials also addressed today’s announcement from the Office of the Chancellor that domestic university-related travel outside of Tennessee has been suspended in addition to all university-related international travel, which was suspended last week.
Dr. Spencer Gregg, physician and director of the UT Student Health Center, advised that those who are traveling anytime soon be informed about the state and policies of the area they are traveling to.
“It would be important to make sure you know where your travel plans are going and what the recommendations are both for entering and exiting that area,” Gregg said.
In response to a student petition to suspend classes that has garnered many thousands of signatures in the last week, Manderscheid said that, while student concerns are taken into consideration in administrative decisions, officials still deem such a move as unnecessary, pending further spread of the virus.
“We understand the student’s concerns most vividly, but it wasn’t necessary at this point,” Manderscheid said.
In the mean time, officials say they are meeting daily and are staying in near-constant communication about shifting guidelines from the CDC. They also reported that cleaning efforts both now and over spring break are expected to increase greatly in order to keep the 15,000,000 square feet of buildings on campus safe and sanitized.
At the end of the briefing, Tisha Benton, the vice chancellor for communications, reminded everyone present that UT’s message around the evolving coronavirus epidemic is subject to change at any moment.
“This is a constantly evolving situation, so a decision today might not be a decision tomorrow,” Benton said.