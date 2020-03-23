On Sunday evening, Chancellor Donde Plowman informed the UT community that the first case of coronavirus on UT’s campus was discovered when a staff member tested positive for the illness. In response, UT decided to halt all campus housing move-out beginning this upcoming Tuesday.
Before the positive case, students were expected to remove their belongings from their residence halls by April 10. Students who lived in sorority or fraternity housing had to retrieve their belongings by April 4. For students who were unable to come to campus to move out of their on-campus housing, UT Housing planned to ship their smaller items to their primary residences and store their larger items.
Students who had not yet moved out of their on-campus housing by the time the case was discovered received an email on Sunday from Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas detailing further instructions on the situation.
The staff member was last on campus on March 16 during UT’s spring break.