UT has extended the deadline for students to select grading modes for spring 2020 classes. The deadline is now 5 p.m. EST on June 8, and students are able to alter grading modes that they have selected in the past.
Students are able to either keep the grading mode they currently have in place, switch from an A through F grading scale to a satisfactory/credit/no-credit scale or switch from a satisfactory/credit/no-credit scale to an A through F scale. If you choose not to select anything, your current grading mode will remain in place.
To view your current grades and select your grading scale, log into MyUTK, select “Academic Support” in the top menu and then click “**Spring 2020 Grading Mode Change Request**.”
If you have previously submitted a grading mode change request through your advisor, the Submitted Requests area of the form will reflect such. Review this area to ensure that it accurately reflects your requests.
Students who change their grading mode, particularly from a satisfactory/credit/no-credit scale to an A through F scale, should be aware that if the change lowers your GPA, your financial aid and scholarships may be affected for upcoming semesters.
Additionally, students planning to attend a particular graduate program should contact a staff member from the program to determine whether or not A through F letter grades are required.
Students with questions should contact One Stop Student Services at onestop@utk.edu or 865-974-1111.
More information about the change in grading modes can be found here.