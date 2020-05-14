Unfortunately, concerts as we know them are cancelled or postponed for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic. However, many organizations and apps are partnering with musicians to create virtual concerts that can be streamed online.
NBC’s Red Nose Day Special
On Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. EST, NBC will air the sixth annual Red Nose Day Special, which raises money for poverty relief. Performers such as Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Sam Smith and more are scheduled to perform in the two-hour special.
The National Memorial Day concert
An annual concert hosted to honor the military will take place virtually this year, featuring a variety of artists, including Trace Adkins, Christopher Jackson and Sam Elliott. The concert, hosted by PBS, will be available to stream on the network, as well as YouTube and Facebook on May 24 at 8 p.m. EST.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
The Covenant House will be hosting a virtual concert to benefit their charity, which raises money for homeless youth. On May 18 at 8 p.m. EST, stars like Jon Bon Jovi and Meryl Streep will perform in the virtual concert, which can be streamed on multiple services, such as YouTube, Facebook and iHeartRadio Broadway.
YouTube’s class of 2020 virtual commencement celebration
Titled “Dear Class of 2020,” on June 6, YouTube will host a virtual commencement celebration for the graduating class this year, many of which will not get to experience an in-person commencement ceremony. While more details are set to be released soon about the event, we know that Barack Obama, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys are set to make appearances at the virtual celebration.
Safe and Sound virtual concert
Benefitting Safe Place for Youth, a charity which helps homeless youth in Los Angeles during the pandemic, this two-hour concert will take place on May 19 at 2 p.m. EST. The benefit concert features a variety of artists such as Young the Giant, Grouplove, Aloe Blacc and Beach Bunny, to name a few.
#TheNewGig
Presented by the Jazz Foundation of America, this event will present both pre-recorded videos as well as home videos of stars performing in their homes during this time of quarantine. Musicians such as Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Willis and Bootsy Collins will be featured in order to raise money for the foundation’s COVID-19 Musician’s Emergency Fund. #TheNewGig airs on the Jazz Foundation’s website on May 14 at 8 p.m. EST.
So, while many of us were looking forward to attending our favorite concerts or festivals this summer, there are still ways to connect with musicians over virtual concerts. Even better, almost all of these concerts raise money for charity, a great way to help the pandemic relief efforts while enjoying great music performances.