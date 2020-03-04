The University of Tennessee’s Student Government Association (SGA) has been crucial to the implementation of a number of new and highly anticipated initiatives that have come into effect this school year.
The students within SGA work hard to listen to their fellow classmates and introduce new and innovative solutions to create change. Among these are a few well-received initiatives such as Alcohol in Neyland, Mobile Vol Cards and The Rock camera. All of these were created in response to student feedback SGA received. Members of the Undergraduate Student Senate and Executive Cabinet then worked to enact this feedback into the policies we now have.
Beginning on Sept. 7, 2019, UT implemented alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium at the home game against BYU.
Alcohol in Neyland was not dreamt of overnight, but rather is thanks to lots of conversations with admin and numerous supporters. Chancellor Donde Plowman oversaw a group who was integral to the development of policies and enforcement to ensure spectators would receive the most benefit from the new legislation.
This initiative has been one of the university’s first big steps towards what SGA has been advocating for — a “damp” campus. SGA advocates for a damp campus that creates areas of campus in which the consumption of alcohol by of-age individuals is permitted, as well as process in which individual events can be approved to provide alcohol.
This advocacy was in the form of recommendations provided by SGA in 2015, as well as the creation of an Alcohol Policy Task Force which produced a set of recommendations in Spring 2018.
In addition to initiatives around alcohol in Neyland, SGA has also worked to provide free water in Neyland.
This work began with SGA President Morgan Hartgrove in spring 2018 and concluded with SGA President Ovi Kabir in fall 2018. Neyland Stadium began offering free water with the help of the Division of Student Life and the University of Tennessee Athletics Department that fall.
In support of UT Recycling’s Zero Waste Initiative, dispensable cups are made available, as well as recycling bins, and as always, students are encouraged to use their own reusable water bottles, which can be brought into Neyland stadium, provided they are clear and empty upon entry.
With technology becoming more and more pervasive, the question of mobile Vol Cards came into play.
Students wanted easier access to their Vol Cards which are used all over campus for things such as for dining, accessing residence halls and as a general form of ID. This was a big SGA initiative by Student Services Director Hunter Jones in fall 2017 and Student Services committee, Technology Affairs.
The Technology Affairs committee has continued working with campus partners throughout administrations with the continued support of the SGA Executives. Starting in October of 2019, mobile Vol Cards became available using the GET app on iPhone and Apple Watch. This new feature became a success story three years in the making, creating quicker and easier access at checkout and swipe stations.
In reaction to another defacement of the Rock early in the fall semester, SGA reminded administrators of legislation that had passed in the previous year through the Undergraduate Student Senate that advocated for the addition of a camera to live-stream the Rock and its frequent changes in appearance.
The Rock has become a landmark for free speech, as well as creativity and pride for students and adorners of the university. As many had expressed concerns of the lack of surveillance and needs of increased security, a live-stream camera and a spotlight (placed in the previous academic year) were placed to allow the rock to be visible at all times, including during the night.
This initiative was put into place in efforts to deter the defacement of the Rock and foster a more unifying campus community. You can view the live-stream anytime here: https://therock.utk.edu/livestream/.
As we enter the spring semester, SGA is excited to begin implementing even more new legislation!
Beginning April 1, in partnership with UT’s Parking and Transit, citations will now be offered the ability to be paid off in can food donations. This new initiative is one we are eager to be able to offer, as it allows the university to give back in a meaningful way. In addition, dining facilities across campus are turning away from Styrofoam containers and using ones made from eco-friendly reusable materials.
These are just a few of the exciting new things awaiting the students and faculty at the University of Tennessee this spring! If you ever have any questions or ideas that you would like to see SGA take up, please email President Natalie Campbell at sga1@utk.edu.