The online survey created by the Division of Student Life to test interest in student programming will be closing on Sunday. The deadline is an extension from the original Feb. 28 deadline.
The interest survey was opened on Feb. 17 in an effort to determine what type of student events and programming, funded by the Student Programs and Services Fee, students would prefer to see on UT’s campus.
SPSF is paid for by students and is included in tuition fees.
In recent years, SPSF has been the subject of a great deal of discussion on and off campus. In 2019, the state of Tennessee released the Comptroller’s Report condemning Sexual Awareness and Empowerment at Tennessee, the student organization that puts on UT’s annual Sex Week. The organization has been at the center of administrative and state controversy for years and is also funded by the SPSF.
After the Comptroller’s Report, the Student Programming Allocation Committee, the group that was in charge of distributing the funds from the SPSF, was officially disbanded. The committee’s main purpose was to distribute funding to student organizations to carry out student programming, and SPAC had not been fully active for nearly a year prior to its official disbandment.
Last semester, former Vice Chancellor for Student Life Vince Carilli was assigned the task of deciding which organizations and events received funding from SPSF. Essentially, he performed the duties of the former SPAC, yet without an entire formal committee. He resigned from his position at UT in December.
Frank Cuevas has been serving as the interim vice chancellor for student life since the beginning of the spring semester. During that time, he has held several listening sessions regarding SPSF, allowing students and the UT community to share their opinion on the situation.
Additionally, UT has begun the search for its next official vice chancellor for student life, implementing listening sessions with the UT community.