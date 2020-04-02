Climate change is one of the biggest issues of our generation. Though it is affecting all of us, it is something that might be missable in everyday life to your average, non-scientist person. This is why climate change activists are so important. These people stand up for Mother Earth, making sure that everyone knows what is happening to her and trying to enacts changes to save her.
Here are just a few of those activists that you should keep an eye on.
Greta Thunberg
Perhaps the most popular climate change activist of the past few years, Greta Thunberg has been an advocate for the planet since she was 15. The Swedish teenager began skipping school back in 2018 to protest climate change outside the Swedish parliament, holding a sign that said, “Skolstrejk för klimatet” or “School strike for climate.”
Though she continued to protest in Sweden, her actions at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit shot her into world focus. In her speech to the summit, she proclaimed, “How dare you,” which became a phenomenon all over the world. Since this she has won multiple awards for her activism, including becoming Time magazine’s youngest person of the year.
Lizzie Carr
At the age of 26, Lizzie Carr was diagnosed with cancer. This made her see life in an entirely different way, putting what was most important to her first: the environment. She quit her corporate job and started “Lizzie Outside,” a blog chronicling her adventures in nature. The blog is meant to encourage others to get outside, but quickly became a way for Carr to speak out about climate change.
When Carr paddle boarded England’s waterways in 2016, she found an enormous amount of plastic in the water. In an effort to combat this, she founded #PlasticPatrol, an organization dedicated to cleaning up plastic from the ocean, rivers and lakes across the world. Since its founding, the team has gained a large following on social media and picked up over 189 tons of plastic.
Vic Barrett
Born and raised in White Plain, New York, a young Vic Barrett witnessed the impacts of climate change firsthand when Hurricane Sandy devastated his home. Since then, Barrett has become deeply invested in fighting climate change.
Barrett caught the public’s eye when suing the United States government and fossil fuel companies for the right to a save the climate with 21 of his peers. With over 4,000 followers on Instagram, Barrett is directly making moves to combat climate change.
Xiye Bastida
An 18-year-old from New York City, Xiye Bastida has done more for the environment than many at her age. In high school, Bastida began protesting at Albany and New York City Hall and lobbying for the Climate and Community Leaders Protection Act and the Dirty Buildings Bill. She would go on to give speeches at the ninth United Nations World Urban Forum, gaining worldwide attention.
Bastida is one of the major organizers for Fridays for Future in New York City, a movement dedicated into taking time out of school on Fridays to protest climate change. In 2018, she was awarded the “Spirit of the UN” award and was featured in a short documentary titled “We Rise” in 2019.