Following the Fourth of July holiday, UT conducted COVID-19 testing for student athletes on campus, resulting in multiple positive tests, according to VolQuest. Students who returned to campus for the first time since in-person classes were cancelled in March were also tested.
The SEC did not require the post-holiday testing, and several other schools in the conference have made the decision not to test athletes after the holiday or to only test them when symptoms arise.
This news arrives after two basketball players tested positive for the virus after returning to campus in June.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has stated that a decision about the fall football schedule will not be released before the end of July.