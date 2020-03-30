On Tuesday, March 24, OneStop released an email stating that student accounts would reflect the issuing of prorated fee refunds beginning the week of April 6. These refunds would apply to students who are no longer on campus.
This email outlined the fees which are qualified to be refunded, when refunds were expected and that each prorated amount would be calculated for March 23 to May 9, 2020. Additionally, the email outlined steps that students should take to receive their refunds in a timely fashion.
The decision to generate prorated refunds was made after an influx of emails from students with questions about future fees after UT decided to move its classes online for the remainder of the semester.
According to Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration, and Frank Cuevas, interim vice chancellor for student life, this choice was made by UT’s leadership team led by Chancellor Donde Plowman. Prior to the release, the team had been working on a plan to address refunds for students no longer living on campus since funds for housing and dining no longer applied nor could they be used.
“There was never a question of whether to offer prorated refunds for certain services,” Cimino and Cuevas said.
They stated that Plowman and their team worked with the United States Department of Education to ensure these refunds would not create issues for students who receive financial aid. Additionally, those who receive financial aid will not be impacted differently than students who do not receive aid.
“One of our main goals was to develop a refund plan that would not cause long-term harm for students who receive financial aid,” Cimino and Cuevas said.
Students no longer living on campus should expect to receive a refund based on funds charged for on-campus housing, meal plans, study abroad fees, transportation fees and parking permits.
Cimino and Cuevas did clarify that the refunds apply to on-campus housing, which includes fraternity and sorority houses located on university-owned property that charge semester housing fees through the university.
Additionally, all meal plans will be honored as well. One Stop stated that Vol Dining will send an email with instructions on Flex Plan Dollar refunds. Selection for rollover plans and refunds for Flex dollars ended Friday. For students who didn’t select a plan, the funds will automatically roll over to their VolCard account by April 2, and they will be able to request a refund from the VolCard account then.
In respect to parking permits, refunds will be generated for all student passes for those no longer on campus. However, staff members must request stop charges for parking but would need to request a new permit once normal operations resume. Therefore, the decision for staff members has been left up to them on an individual basis.
The email from One Stop urged students to setup their e-Refund account by Friday March 27, 2020 to ensure an expedited process. If no e-Refund is setup, a check will be mailed to the students’ address on file. This process may be completed through MyUTK by selecting “Pay Fees/Account Balances” under “My Resources,” then selecting “Refunds” to set up your account.
For students who continue to reside on campus with an exemption, no refunds will be generated as they continue to use services for housing, meals, transportation and parking.
One Stop Student Services has counselors standing by to answer any questions or concerns students might have. They may be reached at 865-974-1111 or via email at onestop@utk.edu.