Over the past three weeks, the UTK learning community has been undergoing a transition to an e-learning system where instruction is delivered and coursework is completed fully online in order to mitigate the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This online transition has impacted every segment of UT’s student population, including graduate students, who have not only had to adjust to the change in the way that instruction is delivered, but have also had to deal with uncertainty and challenges relating to their on-going research projects, teaching responsibilities and other academic activities.
Recognizing these difficult times, graduate programs have been working tirelessly to make the transition as smooth as possible for their graduate students while also maintaining the same standard of excellence in delivering education.
Claudia Kirk, the associate dean of academics at the College of Veterinary Medicine, explained what the experience has been like for vet students.
“Most clinical courses transitioned to online over the [spring] break,” Kirk said. “Our veterinary students are expected to be available for their courses at the scheduled times, unless specifically instructed otherwise by a course instructor. It is critical that our students adhere to the honor code and complete their own work unless collaboration is specifically allowed. We also remind our students to follow instructions for social distancing and following local and state orders.”
Kirk also explained that close communication on the part of the graduate programs’ leadership is essential for the transition to continue to be a success.
“It is critical that everyone read emails each day,” Kirk said. “I have an open zoom and ‘fireside chats’ each day at 5 p.m. to see how things are going and answer questions.”
Over at the College of Law, Melanie D. Wilson, dean and Lindsay Young Distinguished Professor of Law, explained that the college has sought to provide its law students with resources and help during this transition.
“Every faculty member, full-time and adjunct, successfully moved their courses on-line with only two weeks advance notice,” Wilson said. “Our IT and library staff and faculty worked tirelessly alongside classroom teachers to ensure that student learning did not suffer in the transition.”
Additionally, Wilson noted that the Legal Clinic has recently joined forces in a partnership with Free Legal Answers, an online platform that offers pro bono services to clients facing difficult circumstances, allowing law students to continue serving their community and continue being professionally engaged scholars.
In graduate programs where students may be responsible for teaching a discussion section, a lab course or a whole course, program directors have sought to alleviate the pressure on these graduate students by providing them with improvised lecture plans and supplemental resources to aid them in the transition to online teaching and to keep their classes engaging and challenging for undergraduate students.
Likewise, many graduate students, in STEM related fields especially, are also facing disruptions with their ongoing research projects and activities.
To deal with this, faculty and staff have been prioritizing working from home when appropriate on many of these projects in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and UT’s guidance and recommendations. For many of these graduate students, this has meant working on papers, completing data entry and analysis and conducting lab meetings and collaborations via Zoom.
While these disruptions are certainly challenging and inconvenient, graduate programs are seeking to provide their students with the help and resources needed to continue being productive and engaged scholars. Graduate students, for their part, are answering the call to action by remaining engaged and productive, and in the process, defining what it means to be a Vol.