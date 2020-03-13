In accordance with UT’s new COVID-19 policy, which involves the suspension of in-person classes until April 3, McClung Museum will be closed from March 16 to April 3. This includes all public tours.
All public programs and events will be cancelled or rescheduled.
This closure comes less than two months after the opening of the museum’s Visions of the End exhibit. The exhibit features 26 pieces of medieval and renaissance art, brought to UT from museums across the country. The display explores the way that the notion of an apocalypse has been conveyed throughout history.
The exhibit was set to occur in conjunction with Apocalypse UTK, a series of on-campus talks and presentations that would center around the idea of an apocalypse and the end of the world. However, all on-campus events from March 16 to April 5 expecting an attendance of more than 50 people have been suspended.