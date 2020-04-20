It feels like we are often told to seek out what we may be interested in, or to seek out a career for ourselves. But what happens when life happens, and a career finds you?
For Eddie “Bo” Bishop, a scientific glassblower for UT’s Department of Chemistry, it seems the latter happened to him.
Bishop is from Kingsport – approximately an hour and a half from UT Knoxville – where he was born and raised. He began working at UT in 2013 after 29 years working for Wilmad-LabGlass in Kingsport.
When asked if he had any specific influences which led to the interest he has pursued in his career, Bishop explained that the situation was more simply serendipitous, although he was intrigued by glassblowing demonstrations he had seen as a child.
“Nothing really influenced me other than needing a job years ago and luckily found something that I have enjoyed doing,” Bishop said.
Bishop eventually found himself an apprentice working for Wilmad-LabGlass, formerly known only as LabGlass, in 1984. The company manufactures a wide variety of glass laboratory equipment.
Despite the hardship of leaving a company he had been with for 29 years, UT’s glassblowing position brought him to Knoxville in 2013. He explained his excitement for the opportunity.
“This was a job I had always wanted since my apprenticeship. Born and raised in Tennessee, and bleeding orange my whole life. What could be better than working at UTK?” Bishop said.
Though Bishop does not teach for UT, the Department of Chemistry does allow student tours for typically high school or middle school students, which are arranged by one of the Chemistry professors. These tours may visit the chemistry shops which support research for the department, including the electronic, machine and glassblowing shops, all of which may be found in Buehler Hall.
Bishop’s experience is in design, repair and fabrication of glass pieces, and he may take requests from faculty for custom items. In 2015, UT’s Torchbearer Magazine featured a short videoof Bishop in action.
Craig Barnes, another professor in the Department of Chemistry, called Bishop multitalented and stated that UT is lucky to have him on its faculty.
“He is one of the most skilled glass blowers that I have ever met,” Barnes said. “Furthermore — and just as important — he works so well with the community of scientists and engineers here that it is hard to communicate just how lucky we are to work with him.”
With respect to the glassblowing trade, it may take many years to train, improve skills and master the craft. However, the skills retained can be taken and applied to a variety of jobs and industries with a need for glass products.
Bishop stated that with glassblowing jobs, the level of difficulty may defer.
“Some jobs are simple. However, the degree of difficulty varies from job to job,” Bishop said.
For the aforementioned difficulties, studying trial and error may be the best ways to create what is needed. These jobs may also involve sketching or building sketches in your mind before they can be made.
Bishop explained how labor-intensive such glass blowing projects can be.
“I have done jobs that have taken over 30 hours of labor time,” Bishop said.
However, this labor time can be quite rewarding at times. From his experiences, Bishop has taken away the satisfaction of completing difficult jobs.
This enjoyment has remained purely professional for Bishop. He defines it not as a hobby, but as a trade he has chosen for his job and career and something he enjoys doing.
Bishop added that some may regard glassblowing as an art form, while others view it in a more scientific manner.
“To some it may be considered an art, and to a degree you need to be artistic,” Bishop said. “Most would consider scientific glassblowing a trade and to some it is a profession.”