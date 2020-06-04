On Wednesday, a video of an incoming UT freshman using a racial slur began circulating online. A screenshot from social media of the student using a racial slur was circulated as well.
The incoming student was a member of the UT cheerleading team, and they had already been featured in a post on the cheer team’s Instagram page.
Twitter users quickly called on UT and the athletics program to take action to address the incident and have the student’s acceptance revoked.
The incident’s timing comes in the midst of protests across the United States against racism and policy brutality toward black Americans. Several different departments at UT have released statements condemning racism over the past week, prior to the student’s video circulating online.
On Thursday afternoon, UT Knoxville announced on Twitter that UT Athletics chose not to allow the student to join the Spirit Team. The student will also not be attending the university in the fall.
UT added that the university reviews all incidents of bias, which can be reported online here.
In its statement on Twitter, UT affirmed its commitment to protecting its black students.
“The university takes seriously our commitment to fostering a Volunteer community that values equity, inclusion and that promotes respect for all people,” the university said. “We have a responsibility to support our black students and create a place where all Vols feel safe.”