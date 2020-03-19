UT student life has such a deep-seated culture of tradition, from Big Orange Fridays to avoiding stepping on the seal on Pedestrian Walkway. Participating in these small acts of UT pride is a great way to feel connected with your Vol community and get engaged on campus.
Here are a few classic traditions that all Vols can pride themselves in experiencing before they graduate.
Learn the lyrics to Rocky Top
One of UT’s favorite traditions is singing Rocky Top at football games, basketball games and any time when the Vols should be celebrated. Of course, it’s easy to learn the lyrics to the chorus if you’ve been to any sporting event, but it’s even more impressive to be able to sing the whole song with a group of passionate Vols.
Attend a tailgate
Football season is arguably the best time to be a Vol. It’s a time when people from all walks of life come together to gather behind collective pride in UT. On Saturdays in the fall, students, faculty and community members kick off the day with a tailgate, making for truly memorable experiences with friends new and old.
Visit the Torchbearer statue
The Torchbearer symbolizes the essence of what it means to be a Vol. The Torchbearer Creed is something that all Vols should try to live by and really means to be a caring and compassionate member of the community.
The statue, located in Circle Park, is a great place to be reminded of our responsibilities to each other here at UT. The torch always burns, and at night or in the rain, it’s a powerful image.
Have class on the hill
Arguably the most beautiful place on campus, the Hill boasts some of the best views and oldest buildings. Although it’s a bit of a hike, it is so worth it to see Ayres Hall and South College, the oldest building on campus. The large grass areas on each side of the Hill are great places to study or have a picnic in the sunshine. It’s also the birthplace of the football tradition to run to the checkerboard on the tower of Ayres Hall.
If you can, register to take a class on the Hill. It may be a hike to get to the top, but the view is spectacular.
Paint the Rock
The Rock, which was unearthed during construction at UT in 1966, is an amazing place to make a statement or stay up to date with events on campus. It’s a place of free speech, but also a place of connection with the community.
Anyone on campus is allowed to paint their message on the Rock, and various events throughout the year invite students to make their mark on the boulder. Attending one of these, or simply grabbing a group of friends and some paint, is an essential UT tradition.
Visit the Smokey statues
One of UT’s newest traditions, rumor has it that if you throw coins onto the Smokey statues, specifically the one in front of Hodges Library, it will bring you good luck during final exams. Unveiled on April 13, 2019, these statues celebrate the ten Smokey dogs that UT has been proud to have as its mascots since 1953.
Attend a football game
No list of UT traditions would be complete without including football games as an essential tradition. Put simply, there is something truly magical about being at a football game: yelling Rocky Top at the top of your lungs, being filled with tear-jerking pride watching the team run through the “T,” seeing Smokey run across the end zone when the Vols score and most importantly, being with thousands of Vols celebrating a team that everyone loves. There’s just nothing else like it.