America is a country comprised of citizens of many nationalities, languages and places of origin. There is no official language in the United States, and the country has historically been perceived as a “melting pot” and oftentimes a place of refuge.
America’s past reputation has lead to a great deal of immigration, both legal and undocumented, into the country. About half of the undocumented immigrants in America enter the country by crossing the borders undetected, and the other half remain in the country after overstaying their visas.
As a result, undocumented immigration has remained at the forefront of American political debate and has been particularly prevalent since the 2016 election of President Donald Trump. The conservative Trump administration has professed its intentions to limit immigration, both processed and undocumented. Trump has particularly vocalized his views about undocumented immigration, stating his plans to build a physical wall — which he has done to an extent — at the Mexican-American border to halt undocumented immigrants from entering the country.
The presence of a more conservative federal government under Trump calls into question the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. According to UT anthropology professor De Ann Pendry — who has extensively studied DACA, Mexico and Central America — DACA was launched in 2012 as a Department of Homeland Security memorandum, although there is oftentimes a misconception that it was created as an executive order from President Barack Obama.
DACA essentially allows certain undocumented immigrants to receive deferred action for deportation, although there are several requirements for joining the DACA program.
The applicant must have arrived in the United States before they were 16 years old; been enrolled in school, completed high school, completed a GED or been honorably discharged from the Coast Guard or armed forces; been no older than 31 as of June 15, 2012; demonstrated continuous residence in the U.S. from June 15, 2007 to June 15, 2012; entered the U.S. undocumented or remained in the country without a viable visa before June 15, 2012; been present in the U.S. on June 15, 2012 and when applying for DACA; not been convicted of a felony or more than three misdemeanors and not posed a threat to national security or public safety.
Enrollment in the program must be renewed every two years with a $495 renewal fee. Those in the program are able to obtain a temporary work permit and apply for a driver’s license.
However, DACA recipients are not eligible to apply for permanent visas or to apply to hold a Green Card as a lawful permanent resident, although some exceptions to this do exist for DACA recipients married to U.S. citizens. Lawful permanent residency is necessary for applying for citizenship.
About 800,000 young people obtained DACA membership, with 8,000 of them being in Tennessee.
Currently, new DACA applications are not being accepted after the Trump administration decided in September 2017 to terminate the program. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case about the situation, and a decision is expected this year.
Backlash against DACA has been visible in the states as well. The Supreme Court recently heard a case from several states, led by Texas, that called into question the legality of the DACA program. A decision on the case has not yet been released.
College can be a complicated experience for DACA recipients. Twenty states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C., offer in-state college tuition for undocumented students. Tennessee is not one of these states, although legislation has been proposed in the past to make it such.
Therefore, DACA recipients and other undocumented students in Tennessee are required to pay out-of-state tuition to attend public universities in the state, such as the University of Tennessee. This, coupled with the fact that certain schools such as nearby Maryville College offer scholarships to undocumented students, makes it unlikely that many DACA recipients are attending UT, Pendry stated.
She added that she has known of certain undocumented students who were forced to leave college because they could not afford it. And because DACA recipients cannot apply for any federal scholarships or loans, they cannot access financial aid or assistance that is available to most students.
Sophomore student Samuel Carrera Miranda is a DACA recipient from Hendersonville. Born in Guatemala, Miranda has lived in Tennessee for 19 years. DACA first became an important part of Miranda’s life when he was learning to drive and wanted to obtain a permit at age 15.
Miranda has experienced a great deal of turbulence in his journey to pursuing an affordable education. Miranda was accepted to UT’s prestigious College of Architecture and Design, but was unsure if he would be able to attend due to the fact that as a DACA recipient, he was required to pay out-of-state tuition. Because the architecture program is five years long, he would be required to pay around a quarter of a million dollars to complete his college education.
He explained his determination to attend UT.
“My parents didn’t have the money for it, and I’m really driven, and when I have a dream or a goal I will pursue it, and I won’t let ... the challenges stop me,” Miranda said.
At the time of his acceptance, Miranda was interning for architect Chad Williams, who had been helping Miranda prepare his application and was thrilled when he was accepted. When Williams learned that Miranda was unsure if he would be able to attend, however, he took action and helped Miranda set up a meeting with U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, who attended Williams’ church.
Miranda then met with Blackburn and other Tennessee legislators to spread the word about the difficulties that DACA students face when trying to attend college.
Fortunately, through working with his lawyer, Miranda was accepted to the Equal Chance for Education program, which helps DACA students attend college for a discounted price. Although the program does not usually work with UT, they made an exception for Miranda to attend the prestigious architectural program.
After arriving at college, Miranda was surprised to discover that he had been offered in-state tuition for his first semester at UT. When he approached OneStop about how he was able to qualify for the tuition, they were surprised at the situation and revoked his in-state tuition, setting him back with thousands of dollars of unanticipated fees. Now, Miranda avoids OneStop “at all costs.”
Miranda approached his lawyer about the situation, and over winter break of his freshman year, he was introduced to developer Steve Turner of Dollar General. Turner decided to support Miranda in his educational journey and now pays for his college tuition.
Now, as a Vol, Miranda is very grateful to be a student at UT.
“I take it as a form of an opportunity. I write all of the notes, I’m there all in class, and I’m not there just because I need to, because they’re taking attendance, but it’s mainly because I’m really fascinated [with] what I’m learning, and it has to do with my major,” Miranda said.
In his nearly two years at UT, Miranda has worked to spread the word about the importance of DACA. He is an activist with the student organization Students for Migrant Justice, and he has also met with UT administrators about the subject.
Miranda is currently trying to arrange a meeting with Chancellor Donde Plowman to discuss the 250-R program that is implemented at the University of Memphis. The program allows any students, including DACA recipients, within a 250 mile radius of UM who are not eligible for in-state tuition or a Border County waiver to attend the school for a reduced price, and Miranda is hoping to see that program implemented at UT.
Miranda is not the only UT student whose life has been touched by the trials and tribulations of DACA. UT junior Luis Mata immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in 2000 with his mom when he was just five years old and has lived in Knoxville ever since. He is a former DACA recipient and joined the program after overstaying his U.S. visa. Like Miranda, he was introduced fully to the complications of DACA and undocumented immigration when he wanted to obtain a learning permit and attend driver’s education.
In high school, Mata discovered that he was ineligible to join the Tennessee Promise program, which provides two free years of community college, due to his status as a DACA recipient after already attending several meetings about the program.
As someone who had always dreamed of attending college and would be a first generation college student, this realization was quite difficult.
“Going to the university was — or like going to college, seeking postsecondary education — it was always a dream of mine ... I was really determined to accomplish,” Mata said.
Because of the expensive price of college for DACA recipients and his concern about financially burdening his family, Mata was only able to afford to take one class a semester when he first began attending community college in 2014; he did this for five semesters. During this difficult time, Mata learned more about the struggles faced by many other immigrants through the Centro Hispano De East Tennessee.
But, one day, he received a call from his lawyer telling him that his immigration application that had been filed a decade earlier had finally been approved.
Through a program called a consular process, during which immigration applicants are required to return to their country of origin, Mata flew to Mexico for the first time in 17 years. After the process was complete, Mata returned to the United States as a legal permanent resident with a passion to advocate for immigration rights. He began reaching out to local immigration law firms and government officials to find out how he could aid other immigrants.
“I got back to the United States and I had this fire in me that I continued to light each and every day. And that is being able to advocate for the most vulnerable, which is something that I always make it very clear,” Mata said. “I'm passionate about doing everything that I possibly can to represent and not represent, but walk alongside those most vulnerable and underrepresented individuals and uplifting their voices, being able to just do anything for them.”
Serendipitously, Mata received a call from an immigration attorney he had applied to work for when he was walking out of his interview to became a legal permanent resident, in a moment he calls “poetic.”
As an advocate for immigration, Mata co-founded the Students for Migrant Justice organization alongside sophomore Taylor Dempsey. SMJ is currently working on spreading information about DACA in particular. Mata encourages those who wish to support immigrants and advocate for immigration reform to follow the organization’s Instagram page at @UTK_SMJ.
Mata emphasized that his path does not represent the journey of all other DACA recipients. In fact, as aforementioned, DACA does not offer a direct pathway to legal permanent residence or citizenship. Mata’s application to DACA and application to become a legal permanent resident were separate entities.
Mata emphasized that in his personal journey, he has been extremely fortunate and credits a good deal of his success to his mom.
“She always did everything she could to make sure that everything was good at home. There's a quote that I love using and it's, ‘Immigrant parents, with their wings cut, will still teach their children to fly.’ And I think that that is one of the greatest quotes when it comes to learning about immigration and learning about the overcoming of a person that you see from these families,” Mata said. “Because more often than not we focus on the individual, like for example, me right now, but we don't focus on the struggles and challenges that our family overcame to give these opportunities to us.”
Pendry stated that if DACA is permanently abolished, the effects on its recipients, many of whose stories are similar to those aforementioned, will be horrible.
“If DACA is eliminated, it will be devastating for the young people who qualified,” Pendry said.
Miranda expressed his concern over the possible permanent repeal of DACA, which would completely delay his future plans.
“I think it’s kind of scary if I’m being kind of honest, because it basically determines my future continuing on, and I really have enjoyed these past, I can say almost two years after the semester’s been over, but it’s been really amazing and like learning all of this,” Miranda said.
Like so many other college students whose education is dependent on their status as a DACA recipient, Miranda’s future and career are threatened by the possible elimination of the program.
He also added that he has explained DACA to many people who didn’t understand or know about the program, and he worries that people will not be educated about undocumented immigration if DACA is completely repealed and people like him are no longer able to attend college.
“I feel like if I’m not here, not a lot of people will be informed about it because a lot of the people here at UT didn’t know what DACA was,” Miranda said. “Even some of the professors, and they were shook about how students are in the DACA program, and they didn’t really think it was a big thing, so I feel if there’s not someone here informing people of what it is and how it affects, I feel like nothing would continue on, cause I think I’m one of the only DACA students here at UT.”
In addition to legislation hoping to completely eliminate DACA, there is also discussion of raising the renewal fee from $495 to $765. As Miranda explained, this would be difficult for DACA students; many of them can barely afford community college as it is and often have to work to help their families out with rent and food expenses.
To those who may question an immigrant’s right to be in America, Mata sends a message of equality and humanity for all.
“I belong here just as much as you do. ... These are my rights, this is what I am. I'm a human being. Just like you are. And just having that divisive narrative is what is creating this tension, right? Seeing the people as the less, wanting to have this type of hierarchy within individuals,” Mata said. “I think that's the issue right there. And they belong here, immigrant students are here to stay, and we'll keep fighting for that to happen.”
Like Mata, Pendry emphasized the importance of recognizing humanity when discussing undocumented immigration.
“Also try to remember: No human being is illegal,” Pendry said. “The act of crossing the border without inspection or overstaying a temporary visa is a civil offense.”
Mata shared advice on how everyone can be more cognizant of the struggles faced by immigrants and be available as allies to the community.
“Stand in solidarity with your immigrant neighbors. ... You never know what their immigration status would be. You never know what they're going through. And just being an advocate and ally for all of this is really all that I can emphasize right now,” Mata said.