Forensic science has become a mainstream and cultural niche in the modern world and entertainment, along with its importance to American law, crime and justice.
UTK has just the organization for those interested in forensic science: the Undergraduate Association of Forensic Sciences.
This organization’s mission is to create a community for UT students interested in forensic sciences and to provide access to resources and interpersonal networking which may be vital to a career in forensic sciences.
UAFS was founded by two members of UT’s College Scholars Program, Jandi Palmer and Sarah Troyer. Palmer is studying forensic odontology, while Troyer is majoring in forensic chemistry.
Clare Remy is a junior majoring in honors anthropology with a minor in biology. She is the current co-president of the UAFS.
Remy stated that forensics are important to the United States Justice System because they assist in upholding the objectivity associated with rightful convictions as well as acquittals. Forensics plays an important role in securing the protection of society, which includes students at UT.
“Powerful forensic analysis is integral to the American legal system. … Forensics helps to drive rightful convictions and overturn wrongful ones,” Remy said.
Kallista Karastamatis is another member of the organization and a senior studying anthropology and minoring in music performance. She serves as a forensic anthropology representative and social media coordinator for UAFS.
Karastamatis stated that the creation of this organization was a “labor of love,” and she knew it would be successful.
Additionally, the senior added that forensics is multifaceted and delicate; therefore, networking with other fields is important in serving justice.
“UAFS is important because it showcases the value of having an interdisciplinary approach to a scientific field. Whether it be sociology, anthropology, forensic artistry or forensic accounting, each subfield offers an unmistakably valuable aspect to the field,” Karastamatis said.
UAFS aims to properly educate its members about the reality of forensic science, as well as to prepare future professionals to perform their ethical and integral duty as scientists. The organization hopes to expand its membership across disciplines because forensics is a multifaceted field.
UAFS holds weekly meetings, during which students and faculty may participate in workshops, listen to guest speakers from varying parts of the United States and more. Past guest speakers include forensic artist Joanna Hughes and forensic anthropologist Dr. Murray Marks. These speakers may discuss their careers or research, which opens discussion for students interested in the field and creates networking opportunities.
Workshops currently include fingerprinting, case debates and movie nights, but UAFS hopes to hold CV and resume workshops in the future. Additionally, the organization’s leaders are working to develop mock trials and mock crime scenes for unsolved and controversial cases.
UAFS welcomes people of all majors to join the organization. To learn more, UAFS can be found on Instagram at @uafs_knoxville.