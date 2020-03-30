Physical class cancellation means an empty Rocky Top, but that doesn’t mean we have to completely separate from our home base. You’re not a Vol because you walk UT’s campus. You’re a Vol because you participate in the Volunteer community.
You can continue to participate in that community while away from campus and here are a few ways to do so.
Wear orange
UT’s isn’t called “Big Orange Country” for nothing. Our school colors are a source of both pride and recognition. Throughout UT’s long history, orange and white have always set Volunteers apart from other college communities. If you go anywhere wearing an orange “T,” people will know you’re a Vol.
You may not be going anywhere for a while, but wearing the orange and white can still bring a piece of Rocky Top home to you. It’s a good way to remind yourself that all of us Vols are in this together.
Listen to Rocky Top
Wish that you were on old Rocky Top? There’s a song that’s right for you.
“Rocky Top” has been a UT staple since the 1970s. Nowadays the song and the university are inseparable. So if you’re ever missing good old Rocky Top, turn it on and listen for a few minutes. It may not be the real deal, but it’s a little piece of UT in your home sweet home.
Help Vols in need
“Vols Help Vols” is more than just a platitude. It’s a promise.
Dorm closure and a massive reduction in university services have significantly affected the Volunteer community. Many food and financially insecure Vols have found their sources of housing and food cut off. Many more Vols are mentally struggling with the rapid shift to online classes. Even if someone helps in a small way, it’s still an ultimate showing of Volunteer spirit. Try and find ways to help if you’re able.
Any little bit counts, whether it’s something as small as talking to a friend in need or something larger like making a donation.
Vote in SGA Elections
Though candidates can’t run physical campaigns, the SGA elections are still going down this April. Voting is still one of the best ways to make you voice known on campus. Three campaigns — We Hear You UT, Change and Promise — are running.
Though specifics of how students can vote abroad are still up in the air, campus political parties continue to campaign via online platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Scope out the parties and find who best represents you. Meanwhile, more election information will be shared as elections draw nearer.
Keep updated with “The Daily Beacon”
“The Daily Beacon" is still a great source for UT news and information. Reading it keeps you updated on Rocky Top and its student body, as well as the issues facing that student body. A good Volunteer is an informed Volunteer, so stay informed.