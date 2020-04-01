Professor Nick Geidner was not surprised when he heard that UT awarded Dolly Parton with an honorary doctorate in 2009; it sounded like a very Tennessee thing to do. However, Geidner, who is an associate professor of journalism at UT, was surprised to learn just how much the beloved musician deserved the degree.
In addition to her several scholarship programs for middle and high school students, Dolly Parton’s commitment to education and literacy is perhaps best exemplified in her Imagination Library, which has gifted over 100 million books to children across several nations and has become one the largest childhood literacy programs in the world since its founding in 1995.
After learning more about the program, Geidner, who also serves as director of Land Grant Films, an Emmy-nominated documentary production program on UT’s campus, wanted to highlight the extraordinary story of the Imagination Library, especially since the program gifted his own son with several children’s books.
“I sort of saw Dolly in a completely different light and I just loved the Imagination Library from the start,” Geidner said. “I wanted to give back in some way and celebrate this program.”
So he and a cohort of UT students set out to tell the story of Dolly Parton and her Imagination Library the best way they know how: by making a feature-length documentary film. The film, titled “The Library That Dolly Built,” is set to premiere in select theaters later this year, after being postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
There are several aspects of this documentary and the people who created it that are unique. It is a locally made film about a locally made heroine, and it was created in large part by UT students and alumni, many of whom are credited as writers and producers for the film.
Geidner believes that these two qualities are what attracted Parton and her Dollywood Foundation, who have been pitched by much larger documentary producers, to the homegrown film.
He also says that the success of the film relies on the success of the woman at its center, whose love for what she does shined through during the in-person interview and research process.
“(Dolly) was fantastic and excited and happy to answer questions and joking around ... more than anything in all my interactions with her, I’m just impressed by how she is constantly just a professional,” Geidner said. “I think she is one of the most savvy business minds out there, and she does it sort of on the sly.”
Indeed, with her own successful foundation and amusement park, on top of a decades-long and award-winning career in music, Parton and those who work for her have plenty of stories to tell. And with exclusive access to archival footage granted by organizations like “Knox News” and the Grand Ole Opry, Geidner and his team at Land Grant Films were gifted with a much larger documentary project than ever before.
Abby Bower, who graduated from UT in 2019 with a degree in journalism and worked closely on “The Library That Dolly Built,” says she will remember the extraordinary experiences she had while creating the film, from meeting Dolly Parton herself to interviewing Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden when the team traveled to D.C. for the celebration of the Imagination Library’s dedication of its 100 millionth book back in 2018.
“Through this film I got to meet a lot of really incredible people who are doing really interesting things and get a peek into their lives, which I think was always something that I really liked about working with Land Grant Films,” Bower said. “I had a lot of moments where I’m like, wow, I can’t believe I’m getting to do this right now.”
Both Bower and Geidner believe that Land Grant Films offers students an unparalleled experience on UT’s campus to get real-world training in filmmaking. Bower is credited as a writer on the documentary.
“Experiential learning is kind of the buzzword in education right now, and this is such a good embodiment of that,” Bower said. “The ability to produce something that does end up on TV definitely helps you build your resume and gives you a little portfolio ... you’re creating a real piece of journalism.”
Unfortunately, the plans for a premiere event in New York City on April 2 with Parton and the filmmakers were thrown off course by the nationwide coronavirus response. But Geidner is hopeful that the film will gain momentum for a rescheduled premiere and nationwide screening later in the year, which may nicely coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Imagination Library in September.
“Hopefully when we launch back up and get the wheels moving again, we’ll get the same kind of excitement and reaction,” Geidner said.
UT students can also look forward to having easy access to a screening of the film when it premieres. Two Knoxville movie theaters had planned to screen the film on April 2, and they will likely do the same when the time finally comes for “The Library That Dolly Built” to reach the big screen.