Talent and talented people often reach across the boundaries of differing cultures and languages in theatrical and musical performances. As such, the Department of Modern Foreign Language and Literature hosts an annual talent show, performed by students entirely in the languages they are studying at UT.
On Thursday night, the stage of Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building was graced with 13 unique performances from students representing nine different languages on campus. Of all the languages offered at UT, the only language not represented in the show was Spanish.
After watching performances ranging from German rap to traditional Hebrew and Russian dances to a French version of “Belle” from “Beauty and the Beast,” the audience, along with a panel of faculty and community judges, voted for their favorites.
In the end, the students from elementary, intermediate and upper level Italian classes won first place with their crowd pleasing theatrical skit entitled “La Gioia di Arlecchino.” Jack Vandewinckel placed second for his performance of German organ selections and Chandler Anderson placed third for his solo performance of a Hebrew hymn called “Gadol Ehlohai.”
The show was the result of two months of planning on the part of Russian lecturer Masha Kamyshkova and her two fellow show coordinators. Kamyshkova, who created the talent show a few years ago, says that the purpose is to give MFLL students a chance to display what they are learning.
“It’s for students who study different foreign languages, so it’s a chance for them to show their talent and at the same time perform a number in a different language,” Kamyshkova said.
Students also have an opportunity to learn the culture of another country from their class instructors as they prepare traditional songs and dances. In some cases, like with the performance of a Russian circle dance by Kamyshkova’s class, the instructor even performs with his or her students.
“While they’re preparing for the show, they’re most likely working with their instructors and their instructors, who are usually native [speakers] ... teach them culture,” Kamyshkova said.
In a larger sense, however, the show is an opportunity for the UT community to be invited into other cultures through colorful performances of their music and dances. It is a fitting annual celebration for a department so dedicated to learning about and participating in the beautiful traditions of other cultures.