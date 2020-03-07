If you ever decide to look up “how to lose weight,” a quick Google search will net you tons of results. You may find anything from fad diets to sketchy over-the-counter supplements, and the Center for Health Education and Wellness is helping to separate the facts from the myths.
So, what does it mean to eat healthy? CHEW attempted to answer that question on Friday afternoon with their Lunch and Learn session “No-Nonsense Nutrition."
As part of National Nutrition Month, CHEW is educating faculty, staff and students about the truth and pitfalls of nutrition.
Wade Seifert, a graduate research assistant at CHEW, led Friday’s presentation as he covered the basics of nutrition and highlighted some of the facts around popular diets and defined fad diets.
“A fad diet is a diet that is popular for a time, similar to fads in fashion, without being a standard dietary recommendation and often promising unreasonably fast weight loss or nonsensical health improvements,” Seifert said.
While this does not mean that fad diets provide no health benefits at all, it does define what exactly a fad diet is and how it becomes popular.
Some of the diets discussed were the keto diet, gluten free diet, sugar free diet, raw diet and intermittent fasting. In his research, Seifert was able to find both benefits and risks for each diet.
For example, the keto diet is helpful in suppressing appetite and reducing the amount of sugar consumed in your diet. However, such a diet could cause osteoporosis and has the dieter eating primarily foods that can lead to heart disease, stroke, diabetes and even cancer later in life.
In fact, many of the diets are known to result in potential weight loss, but as Seifert pointed out, weight loss could be less to do with the specific diet and more with paying careful attention to what one is eating.
So, what is the best way to lose weight? Seifert broke it down into a mathematical equation. Simply put, the calories burned must exceed the calories eaten in order to lose weight. One pound of fat is equal to 3500 calories, so reducing your caloric intake by 500 a day should help you shed a pound over the course of a week. However, Seifert urges anyone interested in dieting to speak with a dietician in order to figure out the best individual plan.
One of the issues with nutrition for college students, especially students who are now learning to live on their own, is some of the dietary decisions we make.
While it varies from person to person, Bilqis Amatus-Salaam from CHEW stated that college students typically eat a diet high in sugar, carbs and proteins. These eating habits often neglect other nutritions that students need, such as those found in vegetables and fruit.
"We know that students love drinking coffee. Most of the time, they are not taking that coffee black and are putting in a lot of sugar. We recommend that instead of sugary treats and snacks, students should try to eat more natural sugars that come from fruit," Amatus-Salaam said.
When at the cafeteria, Amatus-Salaam explained, the best thing to do is take advantage of the options you have and stack up on the nutrients you need.
"One of the advantages students have is the cafeteria. Now, I am not condoning food waste, but at the cafeteria, you have a lot of different options. So, students can really stack up on the specific nutrients they need," Amatus-Salaam said.
CHEW has other upcoming events throughout the month, including Safe Spring Break on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Pedestrian Walkway at the Whirlwind Statue. Representatives from CHEW will be present to educate the UT community about safe practices regarding sexual health, consent, alcohol and more in terms of UT’s upcoming spring break.