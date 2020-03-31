On Monday, an online anonymous presence entered the Office of the Dean of Students’ virtual Zoom event, Milkshake Monday, and committed “acts of racism,” according to a statement from Chancellor Donde Plowman released Tuesday.
The Zoom meeting was ended immediately following the incident.
Plowman explained that instances similar to this situation in which an unwanted or uninvited presence invades a Zoom meeting, named “Zoom bombing,” have begun occurring in virtual classrooms across the United States. Monday’s situation was at least the second instance of the phenomena at UTK.
Plowman shared an emotional message about the nature and timing of the invader’s racist action.
“I am heartbroken that at a time when our campus community is having to endure so much, work so hard and be so resilient in the face of an invisible virus, cowards are working in the shadows to spread hate and hurt,” Plowman said.
Plowman explained that the Office of Information Technology is working to identify the perpetrators of Monday’s incident. At this time, it is unknown if the act was committed by students.
Additionally, OIT has created a website with additional information on how to protect oneself and classes online.
Plowman emphasized that this incident does not reflect UT’s values and will be condemned in a serious manner.
“‘Vol is a Verb,' and that means we condemn acts of racism and act to support our deeply held principles that everyone matters and everyone belongs,”Plowman said. “We will shine light into the shadows. ... We have again been faced with acts of hate. We will keep taking action to create the campus we want, whether we are on Rocky Top or online. We will stand as a Volunteer community—stronger together.”