We all know how difficult it is to be nutritionally conscious and maintain a healthy lifestyle while in college.
With so many food options and transportation access at our convenience, it’s incredibly easy to take the lazier route but we shouldn’t forget that it’s important that we keep our health in mind.
March is National Nutrition Month so it’s the perfect time to start thinking of ways to be healthier. Here are a few easy steps you can take to implement a nutritious diet and healthy lifestyle.
Eat consistent meals
While overeating is what most people think of when it comes to living an unhealthy lifestyle, another very common habit among college students is skipping meals.
Maybe you’ve been studying for six hours straight and have forgotten to grab a bite to eat, or perhaps you tend to skip breakfast to get some extra sleep and not each lunch until mid-afternoon — guilty as charged.
However, not eating is just as bad as eating too much. We have to be sure to eat our three meals a day and maintain some consistency in our eating habits.
Be conscious of your food choices
We’ve all been there; it’s dinner time and you’re wondering, “What sounds better tonight, Panda Express or Chick-fil-A?”
Unfortunately, the dining options on campus are not exactly the epitome of health.
It’s simple to go for the less nutritious, but way tastier, food options. While this is what so many of us do, we should consider the other choices we have here on campus that are perhaps much healthier.
This can either be choosing Salad Creations over Panda Express here and there or stopping by the salad bar in Stokely instead of grabbing a cheeseburger.
Even though these are small changes, you will likely see a difference in your health.
Utilize the TRECs
We’re already paying for a membership through our tuition and fees, so why not stop by the TRECs every once in a while?
We are super lucky at UT to have an exercise center like the TRECs. With everything from a weight room to ellipticals to specialized workout classes, there is definitely something for everyone.
Maybe you’re not into hitting the treadmill, but a yoga class sounds like something totally up your alley — the TRECs has it all, and this will absolutely help you maintain a healthy lifestyle by implementing a bit of exercise when you can.
TRECs has a complete calendar of group workout classes online.
Walk to class
Although this may seem obvious as we all have to walk to class, there are times when taking the T-Link just sounds so much more appealing.
While it’s a different story for those who are traveling from the Hill to the Ag. Campus in 15 minutes, there are those of us who take the bus when we know that we could walk instead.
Walking is a painless way to get some extra exercise in with little to no effort. Next time you’re thinking of taking the bus when you could easily walk to your destination, consider choosing the latter option.
By following these simple tips to creating a healthier lifestyle and diet, you’ll be feeling better in no time!