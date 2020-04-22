COVID-19 continues to affect our lives and limit the ways we interact with the wider world. UT students in less stable financial situations continue to struggle with these circumstances.
Fortunately, UT students have many options when it comes to COVID-19 aid. Here are a few resources to remain aware of.
Chancellor’s virtual office hours
Chancellor Donde Plowman’s office hours allow students to ask her directly about campus issues. Since UT’s gone online, those hours have shifted to Zoom.
Students needn’t worry about talking over other students, as virtual waiting rooms allow UT Administration to funnel student meetings. This allows anyone to talk to faculty and staff individually without interruption.
The full schedule of office hour times is available on UT’s online calendar.
Student Life Emergency Fund
Finances are difficult outside of global pandemics, let alone within one. However, you needn’t struggle when there’s the possibility of aid.
UT’s Division of Student Life has crowdfunded an emergency fund for students dealing with difficult finances. Students can use the fund for essential academic supplies, food, replacement of personal items, emergency housing needs, non-recurring medical expenses and emergency expenses related to dependents.
Applicants need to demonstrate the financial hardship they’ve faced as a result of COVID-19. For those it may concern, the emergency fund would affect financial aid packages for the following semester if accepted. Discuss how the emergency funds would affect financial aid with an advisor.
Interested parties need to submit applicationsby May 1, 2020.
Adobe Creative Cloud
Adobe is an essential part of many UT programs. Whether it be for academic work or creative endeavors, Adobe programs are a near essential.
Due to the pandemic, Adobe is now offering students free access to their Creative Cloud apps. This includes apps like Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat and Adobe XD. This will make that graphic design and videography class so much easier.
One can download Creative Cloud via this link.
Student Life online services
Student activities haven’t stopped; they’ve only taken a new form. The Division of Student Life continues to host virtual events while offering access to multiple services.
Through the Student Life website, one can access events like virtual workshops, seminar streams, book clubs, foreign language practice sessions and many more.
One can also make appointments with the Student Health and Student Counseling Centers while taking part in virtual group fitness classes. Disability Services also remains open through Student Life.
UT Help Line
Extended isolation can severely affect your mental state. Loneliness can and does lead to feelings of hopelessness and sadness.
It’s not hopeless. The pandemic will end. Until then, we all have the ability to carry on. If you ever feel it’s too much to handle, don’t hesitate to talk to your friends. If the situation becomes severe, please call the UT 24-hour Help Line at (865) 974-HELP or (865) 974-4357.
You can also call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
This difficult will end, don’t you worry.