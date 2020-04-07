Since UT has moved its campus online in an attempt to practice social distancing, UT has also elected to move events online as well, event permitting.
Though events such as sporting and music have been canceled and are not options for online opt ins, there are a variety of events still available to students, staff and faculty. Events range from sexual assault awareness to foreign language practice to group fitness and supplemental instruction meetings.
These events are typically held via individual zoom links, which may be found under UT’s Events Calendar.
Here are just a few events that will be held during the remainder of April.
6th Annual Hike the Hill in Heels
The 6th Annual Hike the Hill in Heels normally entails walking across campus to the Hill as a group. However, current circumstances fail to permit such an activity.
This event is held each year to raise awareness about sexual assault. Participants are asked to wear heels in order to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual assault.
Event coordinators for this hike have advised that those who are interested in participating download the JustMOVE app to join the virtual event. Participants are asked to walk 1km, or 0.6 mi., at their own pace and at any time on Wednesday — heels are optional.
Seminar: Improving Wildlife Health Through Genetic Approaches
UT’s department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries will begin a series of seminars on Wednesday. These seminars will be an opportunity for a variety of speakers to present their work for the position of assistant professor of wildlife health.
The first presenter is professor Erick Gagne of Colorado State University, who works in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology in the College of Veterinary Medicine. The event will begin on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and can be accessed via Zoom.
Foreign language practice
The International House offers various meetings where students may practice different languages. These events are offered throughout the month of April and will each last one hour.
On Monday, lessons in Mandarin will begin at 5:00 p.m., via separate Zoom meetings. German will follow at 6:00 p.m., and the evening will close with Hindi at 7:00 p.m.
Additional languages, dates and times may be found on the events calendar or the International House’s website.
Getting Started in Undergraduate Research Seminar
UT’s Department of Undergraduate Research will hold a seminar on how to get started in researching as an undergraduate. This meeting will provide research opportunities for students, as well as tips on how to contact faculty researcher mentors.
This event will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., April 21 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and again on April 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The meeting may be accessed via Zoom.
RecSports Zoom Group Fitness Classes
The Division of Student Life will hold its fitness classes online for the remainder of the semester. All classes are free to students who have paid their activity fees and to faculty and staff who have a paid membership to RecSports.
A variety of classes are offered such as Sunrise Yoga at 8:15 a.m. Monday through Friday, between now and April 24. Strength training, cardio dancing, Zumba and more classes will also be held throughout the week at varying times. You can find the full event list on the group fitness schedule. These classes will be held via Zoom.
With UT moving online for the remaining spring and upcoming summer semesters, it may be easy to feel disconnected from campus. However, there are a variety of entertaining and instructional events available for students, faculty and staff.
These events are subject to change, as are their dates and times. Please register for each event you want to attend — if it is required — so coordinators can ensure availability and access to the event for everyone.