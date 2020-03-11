The Office of Sustainability hosted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Awareness Day on Tuesday, in an effort to encourage students in need to access the program. The day-long event was also sponsored by the Knoxville Community Action Committee and the Student Basic Needs Coalition.
Formerly known as Food Stamps, SNAP helps over 900,000 people in Tennessee deal with food insecurity. Around 32% of students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville experience the phenomenon as well, according to a 2017 survey by UT professor Betsy Anderson Steeves.
The day’s events included a resource fair, one-on-one enrollment help, a documentary screening and a presentation on campus food insecurity.
Leah McCord, the social impact coordinator for UT’s Office of Sustainability, talked about how the lack of awareness of available options to combat food insecurity is a major problem faced by students.
“That is probably the biggest problem, that students think they’re not eligible,” McCord said. “Even for people who do this work, it is still kind of confusing to figure out what students might be eligible. SNAP is hugely beneficial … it is really just a way to balance nutrition for people with low incomes.”
She explained that college students are particularly vulnerable due to their unique financial circumstances.
“For a lot of college students, they’re already spending a lot of money on school, they don’t have a lot of hours to work outside jobs — it becomes a really big problem,” McCord said.
McCord said that experiencing food insecurity was one of the best predictors of a student dropping out of college, noting that UT has an overall 76% retention rate in comparison to the 32% of students who experience food insecurity.
In terms of increasing access to affordable food, McCord talked about providing low- or no-cost meal plans through the Big Orange Meal Share and better organizing SNAP programs on campus.
“The Big Orange Meal Share, which is run out of the Dean of Students’ Office, in conjunction with Swipe Out Hunger — which is one of our student orgs — they’re doing that work of collecting unused visitor swipes from the dining halls, and students can apply for those,” McCord said.
Swipe Out Hunger is one of the member organizations of the SBNC.
As for better integrating SNAP on campus, McCord said the office was in talks to bring the program to POD markets.
“We have had discussions about trying to get a SNAP-receiving POD market, so that if you can get SNAP as a student, you have somewhere on campus to use it,” McCord said.
McCord added that package-free campus grocery would simultaneously fight food insecurity and unnecessary waste.
“What we would really like to see as the Office of Sustainability is a package-free, on-campus grocery store. We love package-free because it helps with our zero-waste commitment, but a package-free store also gives you the ability to buy what you need and can afford in that moment instead of what the packaging says you should buy,” McCord said.
McCord said the office will be putting in a proposal for space in the Presidential Court Building once the new west campus dining hall is completed in 2021. The space would include a student need center as well as other services.
Johnny Miller, a graduate teaching assistant in the Department of Anthropology, was one of the students attending today’s event. He is seeking an M.A. in Mediterranean archeology.
Miller discussed some of the financial situations that prompted him to come to the event.
“Last semester, my mom lost her job. About a month later, she found a new job, but she doesn’t make even half as much as she did, so she can no longer lend me any help,” Miller said. “As a T.A., I get a stipend of $1,025 dollars a month. After housing, utilities and stuff like that I have maybe 50 bucks to my name for the whole month.”
Miller also stated how essential it is for the university to try to reach students in need through events like the Awareness Day.
“I think it is really important because there’s a huge stigma around being on any kind of welfare program, or even the language surrounding poverty, homelessness or things like that,” Miller said. “You don’t want to talk about it, you don’t want to admit that you’re going through those struggles.”
He explained that it has been difficult for him to reach out and obtain the resources he needs to combat food insecurity.
“For me, it took me a while to come to terms with the fact like, hey, maybe I should look into these types of programs, I should look into SNAP because I am poor. I don’t have a lot and I am worried about where my next meal is coming from,” Miller said. “You have to deal with the stigma and also personal pride of not wanting to have to rely on that kind of thing, that you want to be self-sufficient.”
According to McCord, students may be eligible for SNAP if they are currently in a work study program, have less than $2,500 in savings and don’t have a large expected family contribution. For non-work study workers, students working a regular 80 hours per month can be eligible.