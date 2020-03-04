Relationships are complicated.
This is the difficult topic that “The Science of Sleep,” a 2006 surrealist film, tackles. The film is from French writer and director Michel Gondry, who is perhaps known best for his other 2006 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”
The film was screened at the most recent installment of the Foreign and Independent Film Series on Tuesday night in the Lindsay Young Auditorium in Hodges Library. The event takes place the first Tuesday of each month.
Public Services librarian Michael Deike started the series back in fall of 2017 to showcase films from all over the world.
“The Science of Sleep” follows Stéphane, portrayed by Gael García Bernal, as he struggles with work, relationships and his feelings for his neighbor Stéphanie, portrayed by Charlotte Gainsbourg, while at the same time having to deal with his dream scape.
This unique film deals with both the real world and all of the emotions found within it, along with the childlike nature of a creative dream world. It revels in its own imagination by crafting visuals with stop-motion animation, green screens and paper mâché, all of which are used to create the dream sequences and surrealist visions that run throughout the film.
However, the film is more than just a presentation of visual artistry. All of the creative visual work is done in service to the core theme of the film: relationships are complicated. This film deals with relationships in a realistic way by showing how complex they can be. This applies to every kind of relationship: work, friends, family and lovers.
It dives into every facet of these relations. For example, one event, such as creating a short film, might bring the characters closer, whereas the next event, a breaking and entering situation, nearly tears them apart.
This is exemplified in the dreams. Stéphane dreams constantly. Each of his dreams incorporate something or someone that he encountered the day before. His dreams then begin to seep into his perception of the world, altering his reality. He soon can’t make out what’s real from what’s a chemical imbalance that his brain has created.
Stéphane’s perception of reality skews how he views his relationships. He begins to only see the idealized versions of the people that are around him. This is accomplished with a fantastical version of his brain, in which those forms come to life for him.
While watching this film, I really enjoyed how his interactions with other characters influenced his perception of them. Michel Gondry has a real understanding of how relationships work. He tapped into how complicated relationships can be and how our own thoughts can begin to conflate things in order to make relationships work for us.
This film is able to convey the complexity of relationships in both the real and the surreal parts of the film; it deals with complex emotions in abstract ways.
Other than that, the actors all do a great job at bringing their characters to life, especially as they have to switch from being real to imaginary and then to a cross between the two. The editing is great, especially when they play around with it to create both comedic and surrealist moments.
Finally, the cinematography is great, as it switches between colorful moments in the dreams to real life with handheld cameras that add depth to the unevenness of reality.
I implore everyone to seek out this film. Even if it doesn’t resonate with you, it will undeniably be a fascinating watch.
The next installment of the Foreign and Independent Film Series will be on April 7, with the screening of the Irish film “Song of the Sea” directed by Tomm Moore.
Rating: 4.5/5 stars