A group of scientists gave a panel discussion about the current state of coronavirus research today. Held in Mossman 102, the group included Barry Rouse, Vitaly Ganusov, Hong Guo, Rachel McCord and Micholas Smith.
Rouse — who is a distinguished professor in the College of Arts and Sciences and the UT Institute of Agriculture — said that while accurate testing materials for the virus have become available, there are other challenges yet to be confronted.
“What we haven’t solved is finding out who was infected previously. We don’t have an antibody test yet to detect people who have been exposed,” Rouse said.
Rouse also talked about how the virus can persist in different environments. According to the professor, it takes around five to 11 days to develop symptoms, during which time patients can still be infectious to others.
“Also, we don’t know how long the virus can remain outside the body. Estimates are maybe a matter of minutes or hours, but there’s a paper in the literature which shows that another coronavirus can last 9.2 days outside of the body if it is in serum or something like that,” Rouse said.
According to Rouse, there also has never been a successful vaccine for any coronavirus, and no effective antiviral currently exists.
As for solutions to the problem, Rouse suggested a number of measures.
Given America’s status as a democracy, Rouse contends that it would be impossible to enact the kind of extreme travel restrictions seen in China. Thus, the best course of action would be to accept that coronavirus is coming but try to minimize the spread.
Other recommended actions include limiting travel to areas with an ongoing epidemic, encouraging China and other nations to avoid exposure to and eating of wild animals, as well as banning spelunking for the time being.
Micholas Smith is a postdoctoral fellow in UT’s Department of Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology as well as at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Smith is part of a team of researchers at ORNL that may have found a chemical compound capable of stopping the virus.
Using the Summit supercomputer at ORNL, Smith is conducting thousands of simulations in order to find compounds that may be effective against COVID-19. This is done through a process called virtual high-throughput screening, in which 3D models of compounds are simulated “docking” with the virus.
A common practice is to test existing drugs in a process called repurposing. Smith talked about the benefits and potential downsides of the process.
“Some benefits to this is that repurposing is actually kind of easy, because you have a limited library to test,” Smith said. “The ligands should be available — when I say ligands, it’s just a fancy word for drug compounds. A lot of these ligands already have clinical safety data on them, which makes them awesome.”
According to Smith, this data allows researchers to know the appropriate dosing levels as well as have pre-established manufacturing and synthesis ability. On the other hand though, the limited library of compounds may not be optimized for use on new viruses like COVID-19. The main reason for using the process though, according to Smith, was speed of delivery.
“Why you really want to do drug repurposing is that this is fast,” Smith said. “If you try to go from hit — to first find a compound that interacts with the protein target — to a drug takes ten years.”
Students concerned about the virus can check the university’s official coronavirus information page.